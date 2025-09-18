Why This Three-Star Is Clemson’s Most Underrated Recruit
It’s easy to get lost in the glitz and glamour of the recruiting world’s four and five-stars, but plenty of former three-stars also go on to become All-Americans after developing into elite college players.
The Clemson Tigers have one of the top recruiting classes in the country, including some of the nation's highest-ranked players at their respective positions. However, Shavar Young Jr., one of the Tigers’ most overlooked recruits, has had an incredibly impressive senior year while showcasing exciting potential that hints at him having a bright future with the Tigers..
The three-star defensive back from the Webb School of Knoxville in Tennessee shut down his recruitment back in August, joining three other Clemson commits who are no longer hearing other schools’ pitches. Despite being recruited by programs like Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M, Young Jr. told Clemson on SI that being a Tiger will offer him an opportunity to grow as both a football player and a young man.
“The atmosphere is great.It feels like home every time I come down there. They also have a great track record with DB’s, a tradition of getting guys to the NFL,” Young Jr. said. “I feel like that's somewhere I can go win championships and improve both on and off the field”
Although Young Jr. is listed as a defensive back, he has made an impact all over the field, shutting down opposing receivers, catching passes downfield, and even taking snaps as a Wildcat quarterback.
This season, he has already rushed 64 times for 529 yards and four touchdowns, caught 15 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns and also returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown.
According to Young Jr., he is best with the ball in his hands, and would gladly take the opportunity to play both ways at Clemson.
After making the switch to defensive back, his recruiting took off. With a naturally smooth back pedal and aggressive ball instincts, Young Jr. became one of the top recruits in his home state of Tennessee. Besides his skills in coverage, he has proven to be a willing tackler who isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty.
While he’s expected to play defensive back at Clemson, the 5-foot-11 athlete explained that the Tigers have been interested in him since he was listed as an offensive player.
“They were recruiting me as a receiver at first, in eighth grade. But after my sophomore year, I decided to switch to defensive back,” Young Jr. said. “Thats when Coach [Mike] Reed stepped in. I would always talk to him at the facilities, but then he became the one who started recruiting me as a DB.”
As a two-way star, Young Jr. takes pride in his constant effort, saying he always does everything in his power to make a positive impact on the game.
“No matter what, I’m always going full speed and trying to make a play. That's my mentality,” Young said.
For a team currently full of returning upperclassmen, the Tigers will likely be counting on younger players to step up next year. Based on his recent development at cornerback, Young Jr. could quickly work his way into Clemson’s rotation and make an immediate impact.