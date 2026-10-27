Why Tom Allen Isn’t Surprised by Will Heldt’s Improvement in 2026

Clemson’s 20-16 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday had its share of negatives, but defensive end Will Heldt wasn’t one of them.

The 6-foot-6 senior finished with four tackles, two for a loss, two sacks and a pass deflection over a season-high 50 snaps. His six sacks on the year are now tied for 13th most in the nation.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, defensive coordinator Tom Allen praised Heldt’s progress, saying what he did against the Hokies is the product of habits, not luck.

“I thought he played his best game this past week since I’ve been coaching him. I’m not really surprised by [his improvement], though,” he said. “His daily approach is, man, it’s awesome. He’s just so consistent, and so I think that’s allowed him to continue to get better.”

Heldt’s development has been especially meaningful for Allen, who has likely known him longer than anyone in Clemson’s program.

During Allen’s six-year stint as Indiana’s head coach, he recruited the local talent, extending an offer in May 2022. While he ultimately took his talents elsewhere in the Big Ten, Allen never lost sight of him, following his progress through his final season with the Hoosiers and again as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.

“He’s one of those unique guys that I’ve had a long-term opportunity to evaluate and watch: when he was in high school, when he went and played at Purdue for a couple of seasons, and then coming here,” he continued. “He’s just improved every single year since I’ve known him and evaluated him, which is, you know, what a testament to his work ethic; his passion.”

That passion, Allen said, goes beyond what fans see. It comes from a behind-the-scenes obsession with getting better, and it shows up in other parts of his game, too.

“He’s in here all the time working, doing stuff extra, whether it’s with his body, with his mind, watching film, preparing, and I think just playing with a higher level of confidence, you know, and understanding the system and what we have around him.”

But at the end of the day, what truly leads to the production and disruption he creates is obvious: physical growth.

“And I just think that, physically, he just gets a little bit bigger, faster and stronger every year,” he finished. “That allows him to make the plays he’s making, you know, and just being able to play with a violent intent, and be able to create the separation he needs, and to get the sacks that he’s gotten and the disruptive plays, and just see him flying around.”

Heldt and the Tigers will be back in action on Saturday night, facing the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. from Doak Campbell Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.