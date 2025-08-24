All Clemson

Work Ethic Driving Clemson’s WR Room

With three NFL-caliber players at receiver, the Clemson Tigers could have one of the best passing attacks this season.

Tyler Carmona

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams is one of three main targets for Cade Klubnik in 2025.
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams is one of three main targets for Cade Klubnik in 2025. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Clemson Tigers football program has received some serious recognition as they head into the 2025 college football season.

Their quarterback, defensive line and offensive line groups have been praised all summer, but one productive unit that seems to have fallen under the radar is the Tigers’ wide receivers. Between just three receivers in Antonio Williams, TJ Moore, and Bryant Wesco Jr., the Tigers racked up 161 catches while combining for 2,263 yards.

Earlier in the week, the trio appeared on the ACC Network Road Trip while getting in some extra work after practice. When asked about their post-practice routine, Moore and Williams explained just how diligently the group has been working.

“We catch about 30 on the Monarch (pass-catching machine), we hit 10 with the foam balls, and then we do some over the shoulder catches, just to round up about 100 catches after practice,” Moore said.

Tiger
Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore had 651 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman in 2024. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

 “About every catch you can think of we are working on,” Williams added.“ And if he’s catching, I'll be here hitting them to make sure we are strong through the catch.”

As he enters his fourth season at Clemson, Williams is already viewed as a top prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft after an impressive 2024 campaign where he caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In a mock draft put together by ESPN’s Matt Miller, Williams was projected to be picked at No.14 to the Arizona Cardinals.

 “Williams is my current WR1 after a 75-catch, 11-touchdown season as a sophomore in 2024,” Miller said. “At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams is a quick shifty wideout who has the ability to play outside and in the slot."

Tiger
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. was second on the team with 708 yards and five touchdowns despite being a true freshman. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

As someone who saw immediate playing time while earning Freshman All-American honors, Williams explained that as an upperclassman, he emphasizes the importance of taking care of your body to the team’s younger players.

“Something that I try to teach that I've been through is taking care of your body, that's a big thing that I learned that I wish somebody would've taught me,” Williams said. “Always get in the cold tub, always be in the treatment room. We’ve got everything you need here so just use it and take advantage of everything.”

The wide receiver room gives quarterback Cade Klubnik a variety of strong options, each bringing a different skill set to the table. Fresh off a dominant season where he threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns, Williams explained that Klubnik has the experience and mental toughness to lead this team to success.

“He’s strong minded. He’s had the pressure on him before and he’s never shied away from it,” Williams said.

