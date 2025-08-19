Clemson's Cade Klubnik has Plans to Join 'Elite' of College Football
In his final season, Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has grown a lot from the time he first stepped into Clemson, S.C.. From being doubted by the nation to now being a top Heisman candidate, all Klubnik is focused on is greatness.
Leading the Tigers last year to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020, Klubnik stepped off the field after being eliminated by the Texas Longhorns.
Yet, he believes that game broadcast what he’s looking to continue to be this season: Be elite.
“I think for me, I just got to really show on an elite level what I can do and what this team is capable of. I feel like it was maybe my best game of the year and at the end of the day you want to get better every single week…So for me to finish out like I did was definitely exciting,” Klubnik said on ACC Network Road trip.
He continued, “Just kind of..I keep saying..keeping our head down. Not trying to pop up too much, just putting our head down and going to work…Trying to be the best us we can be. That game was good for us. Definitely to have that playoff experience was huge.”
Klubnik surely proved his competitive nature against the Longhorn defense, completing 26 of 43 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he’s taking what he’s learned and is focusing on becoming better.
“Number one is just red zone offense, trying to be elite. We want to live down there, but we got down there a lot last year, but we want to score more touchdowns…Ending up with touchdowns is big for me. Becoming an elite thrower on the run,” Klubnik said.
As noise continues about the Clemson/LSU matchup and season projections, it seems the only thing Klubnik focuses on is leading his team while continuing to build upon relationships.
“Just trying to be the best leader I can be and continue to trust in Coach [Garrett] Riley and what he has for us and just build that relationship with receivers,” Klubnik said.
Head coach Dabo Swinney also praised Klubnik during the ACC Network Roadtrip, highlighting how much he’s developed from just last year.
“He knows who he is. I mean he has a lot of belief in himself, he’s got a great foundation of life. He’s grounded. This time last year, everyone was [like] ‘He can’t do it’, and he’s just about his business. This time this year everyone's [like] , ‘Oh he’s the Heisman candidate.’ He ain’t worried about that either,” Swinney said.
Because it’s clear, at the end of the day, Klubnik’s success comes from his character of caring and loving the game of football.
“He just loves what he does. He loves to play the game. He loves practice..He’s coming off of a year that he is the unquestioned leader of our team. He’s gotten better in the areas, he’s got a season of development as far as where he thinks he needed to improve- he’s done it. ” Swinney said.
As fall camp slowly comes to a close, Klubnik looks to leave a mark for the Tigers this season, help his teammates, leave a legacy, all while being elite.