Clemson Tigers Basketball Remain Undefeated in Tense Matchup With EKU
After two relatively easy victories to open the season, the Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team finally received a stern test when it faced Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.
Clemson led by six points at the break and then held off the Colonels to win, 75-62, at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Clemson opened the season with a pair of wins in which they outscored their opponents by at least 25 points, the 10th time in program history the Tigers have opened a campaign that way.
The Tigers (3-0) have a 15-1 record again current ASUN opponents and EKU was coming off a 17-14 season a year ago.
EKU (2-1) was able to match the Tigers nearly shot-for-shot, as Clemson shot 46% and Eastern Kentucky shot 43%. They were nearly identical from the field overall — 26-of-61 for EKU and 28-of-61 for Clemson.
Clemson made up for it at the free-throw line, where it went 12-of-19 while EKU was 4-of-5, while the Tigers outrebounded the Colonels 41-32. Clemson also dominated the point, with 38 points to EKU’s 22.
Still, Eastern Kentucky had a four-point lead after a 3-pointer by Mayar Wol, which pushed the Colonels to a 54-50 lead. From there, the Tigers roared back.
Del Jones drilled a 3-pointer to start a 20-2 run that pushed Clemson ahead, 69-59, with 6:11 left. Both teams experienced a four-minute scoring drought after that, allowing the Tigers to hang onto the win.
Clemson’s two preseason all-ACC selections played a big role in the win.
Guard Chase Hunter finished with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Forward Ian Schieffelin had 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Transfer Victor Lakhin, playing his third game with Clemson after spending last season with Cincinnati, had 19 points and 12 rebounds, along with two assists.
Eastern Kentucky’s fifth-year senior Devontae Blanton, who is one of the best returning players in the ASUN, finished with a team-high 23 points along with six rebounds. Wol added 12 points, including two 3-pointers, and six rebounds.
The Tigers are coming off an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first since 1980. Clemson was picked among the top five teams in the ACC preseason media poll.
Clemson is preparing to play its first road game of the season when it heads to Boise State. That contest is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the CBS Sports Network.