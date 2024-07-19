Watch Clemson Teammates Combine for NBA Summer League Basket
The NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas this week and the Denver Nuggets have two former Clemson Tigers stars on their roster.
On Thursday, P.J. Hall and Hunter Tyson teamed up for a basket against the Indiana Pacers’ summer league team.
Hall, who went undrafted in last month’s NBA Draft, received a pass above the 3-point line from a teammate and then surveyed the floor.
He didn’t even dribble the ball. He waited for Tyson to take a back cut toward the basket and then threw him a perfect pass that allowed him to drop in a lay-up and draw a foul.
The Nuggets went on to win the game, 86-71.
Tyson and Hall both started in the game, with Hall putting together a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, along with three assists. Tyson dropped in a team-leading 23 points with three rebounds.
In four summer league games Tyson is averaging 15.8 points. Hall, meanwhile, is averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.
This is Hall’s first taste of pro basketball. After he went undrafted, he signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets, which gives him some level of security. A two-way contract paves the way for him to play in either the G League or the NBA this season. It also means the Nuggets believe he has the talent to make either roster.
Last season Hall averaged a career-high 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers, but his 3-point shooting fell to 31.5 percent. He was named All-ACC First Team as Hall helped the Tigers reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1980 tournament.
His most complete season was in 2022-23, where he averaged 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while firing nearly 40% from the 3-point line and earning All-ACC Third-Team selection.
After his Clemson career ended, Tyson was picked by Oklahoma City in the second round of last year’s NBA Draft but was traded to Denver.
He played in 18 games for the Nuggets last season, as he averaged 1.1 points per game. He played in three playoff games before Denver lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. He also spent time with the G League’s Grand Rapids Gold.
With Clemson he was an All-ACC performer in 2023 and averaged 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He started his career with Clemson in 2018.