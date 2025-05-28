Clemson Basketball Gets Absolutely Brutal Schedule Update For Next Season
The Clemson Tigers are starting the process of gearing up for next basketball season after a historic 2024-25 campaign.
In the changing times of collegiate athletics, what gets lost in the NIL and transfer portal shuffle is conference re-alignment and the impact it has had on the sports and the athletes in it.
News broke on Wednesday afternoon that Clemson is going to be feeling that impact firsthand this season.
The Tigers dropped their full slate of ACC opponents for the 2025-26 season in a social media post, and fans were quick to point out one glaring factor:
Clemson is going to have to travel West to take on both California and Stanford in ACC play after both schools from the Golden State had to come to South Carolina last season.
In all likelihood, both games will be completed in one road trip, however a trip all the way across the country during the middle of conference play is not going to be an easy one, and not exactly what the Tigers signed up for in the "Atlantic Coast" conference.
Such is the nature of the current era programs around the country have found themselves in, and Clemson is certainly no exception.
During last year's incredible 27-7 season, the Tigers handled both new West Coast schools with relative ease in back-to-back games in the beginning of January.
Going out there is an entirely different challenge for Brad Brownell and his team however, and they are going to have to be at their best in order to return home with two wins.
Also of note in what looks like a very tough schedule is the fact that after facing -- and defeating -- both at home last year, road trips to Duke and North Carolina are on the docket for Clemson, as are Notre Dame, Syracuse and Wake Forest, all wins as well.
The Tigers will face both Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh twice and at home get SMU, Miami, Florida State, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Boston College.
While the road schedule is a gauntlet, the home schedule shapes up for what should be a ton of wins at Littlejohn Coliseum.
The full schedule with dates and times will be released sometime early this fall.