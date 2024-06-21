Clemson Basketball Star PJ Hall Receives Intriguing Comparison Before NBA Draft
The Clemson Tigers went on a magical run during the 2023-24 college basketball season. When all was said and done, they came up short of their main goal, but made the school proud.
Despite losing in the Elite Eight, it was the first time that Clemson has made it that far in the NCAA Tournament since 1980. In that season, they also finished their season in the Elite Eight.
PJ Hall was a huge part of helping the Tigers find the success they were able to accomplish. He was a leader, a scorer, a rebounder, and an all-around hard-working player.
Now, he's focused on the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft. While he isn't expected to be a first-round draft pick, he's hoping to find a good home that can help develop his game.
NBA.com shared their pro comparison for Hall ahead of the draft. They have him compared to Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.
"Hall is an athletic big that can get the job done on both ends of the court. His offensive game has room to grow. Ultimately, his shooting ability will determine the kind of career he’ll have at the next level. He has many similarities with Brandon Clarke, but if his shot doesn’t progress, he might end up like Bismack Biyombo, but not as good of a rebounder."
Being compared to a similar player to Clarke is not a bad thing. While Clarke has struggled with some injury issues throughout his NBA career, he has worked hard and created a role for himself.
Hall is coming off of a big-time season with Clemson. He averaged 18.3 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks. He shot 48.8 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 31.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
Obviously, three-point shooting will be something that Hall needs to focus on improving. He can shoot, but not consistently well.
Most forwards and centers in the NBA are able to shoot the ball adequately. He has the potential to become a legitimate threat from the perimeter, but that will need to be worked on to become consistent.
At this point in time, he seems destined to be a mid-to-late second-round pick. He's not going to be a flashy pick, but with some patience and development he could turn into a solid role player at the NBA level.