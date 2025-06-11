Clemson Loses Key Assistant Coach to Duke
Duke has announced that they are hiring award Clemson Tigers men's basketball director of strength and conditioning Preston Greene. He will serve as their director of sports performance.
Greene completes his second stint on the Tigers coaching staff. He graduated from the university in 1999 and served as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach from 2009 to 2011.
He takes his multi-decade, accomplished career north The Triangle in North Carolina next.
In Greene’s first season back with Clemson, the Tigers won 24 games and advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980 and for just the second time overall). It was Clemson’s second consecutive 20-win campaign, giving them 47 wins over the last two seasons. They reached the tournament again the following season but were out in the first round.
Greene has spent time coaching at Arizona, Stanford, Charlotte, Florida and Miami. His longest tenure was at Florida spanning from 2011 to 2022, holding the exact same position. He was in this role for the tail end of the Billy Donovan Era and the Mike White Era.
Over Greene’s 11 seasons in Gainesville, the Gators went 249-127 and averaged 22 wins per season. Florida made the NCAA Tournament seven times and advanced to four Elite Eights in a six-year span. That stretch included a Final Four appearance in 2014 during a 36-3 (18-0 SEC) campaign.
Greene was instrumental with multiple future NBA players while at Florida, including Bradley Beal, a three-time All-Star, and Dorian Finney-Smith.
He has been part of winning wherever he's gone, and it's going to be felt by the Clemson.