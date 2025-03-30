Clemson Men's Basketball Named Finalist for Coveted Transfer Prospect
The Clemson Tigers' men's basketball program got some exciting news on Sunday afternoon, as coveted transfer portal prospect Nick Davidson announced the Tigers as one of the five potential destinations that he will be choosing from.
Per On3 analyst Joe Tipton, Davidson's agent KJ Smith said that along with Clemson, the Virginia Cavaliers, Texas Longhorns, Washington Huskies, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish all made the cut as well.
The Tigers could have some momentum here, given that this announcement comes on the heels of Davidson's visit with the Tigers over the weekend where head coach Brad Brownell and his staff hosted several key transfer portal targets.
As of right now, there's arguably no bigger fish out there for Clemson than Davidson, as the former Nevada Wolfpack star is widely considered to be one of the best players currently available on the market.
The 6-10 forward was a force on both ends of the floor last season for the Wolfpack, putting up 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game en route to being named to the All-Mountain West Second Team.
There's no question that securing Davidson's commitment would be a huge boost for Brownell. His team is in desperate need of some positive momentum, as the last two weeks have seen several Clemson players enter the portal.
Combined with the impending departure of several other senior leaders due to their eligibility running dry, the Tigers are currently slated to return just four players from their 2024-25 squad. That doesn't include the three incoming freshmen that the Tigers signed last fall. Even with that, more than half of the scholarship spots on next year's roster need to be filled.
This is why Brownell and his staff have made hitting the portal one of their top priorities heading into the summer, and why Davidson has in many ways become their top target.
Landing him not only adds some much needed experience and talent, but also gives them a massive boost when it comes to landing other targets in the portal.
Davidson will likely take some time before making his final decision, but until he does Clemson's staff is likely to be in his ear doing everything they can to convince him to play in Tiger orange and purple for the 2025-26 season.