Clemson Men's Basketball Set to Host Two Key Transfer Targets
Clemson Tigers' men's basketball head coach Brad Brownell is already looking towards next season's roster, and he's starting out by hitting the Transfer Portal hard.
According to Jason Priester of The Clemson Insider, the Tigers are set to host two highly coveted portal targets over the weekend in Nevada Wolfpack forward Nick Davidson, and Utah Valley Wolverines forward Cooper Welling.
For the Wolfpack last season, Davidson was electric on both ends of the floor, averaging 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. This led to the 6'10 junior being named a second-team All-Mountain West selection.
Likewise, Welling was also a driving force for his former team, putting up 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game, which also led to him being named to the All-WAC second-team.
These visits come as Clemson is in the midst of an exodus, which has seen four of their own players enter the portal since the Tigers' shocking first round upset at the hands of the McNeese State Cowboys last weekend.
These departures, coupled with several senior leaders running out of eligibility, means that as things currently stand Clemson will only have four players from the 2024-25 squad returning next season.
Adding a dynamic piece like Davidson would go a long way to sure up the Tigers' roster heading into the summer, but it won't be a walk in the park securing his commitment.
He's viewed as one of the top players available in the portal, and as such has drawn some serious interest from several of the nation's top programs.
Kentucky, Louisville, and North Carolina have all reached out to Davidson and expressed their intent on landing the coveted big man, but Priester reports that Clemson is firmly in the mix as well.
Preister also reports that when it comes to Welling, they appear to be in much better shape heading into the weekend visit, and that the Tigers could be closing in on a commitment.
Regardless of how these two recruitments play out, Brownell and his staff will still have some work to do in filling out the rest of their roster. Landing two players of this caliber would certainly aid in those efforts a ton though, so it will be interesting to see how both recruitments play out.