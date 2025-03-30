Clemson Men's Basketball to Host Top Basketball Transfer Portal Target
The Clemson Tigers are going to be getting a major transfer portal visit sometime over the next couple of weeks as they try to regroup and rebuild for next season.
After one of the best regular seasons in program history, Clemson's NCAA Tournament run ended a whole lot earlier than they wanted it to with a largely dominant defeat against the McNeese State Cowboys in the first round.
Now entering the offseason, head coach Brad Brownell will have to take steps in order to improve the roster and try to make a deeper run next time around.
Brownell is no stranger to getting production from the portal with guys like Jaeden Zackery from the Boston College Eagles and Cincinnati Bearcats big man Viktor Lakhin.
Set to lose guys like Lahkin along with Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin, the portal is going to be key for replacing that production.
The Tigers may already be zeroing in on one of the top players available with Joe Tipton of On3 reporting this week that Clemson is going to be on the list of visits for Valparaiso Beacons sophomore forward Cooper Schwieger.
Right now, 247 currently has Schwieger rated as the No. 44 overall player in the portal and a four-star transfer prospect. Coming off a huge season in which he averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game, Schwieger is sought after by some rival programs.
Also included on the visit list was fellow the ACC squad Wake Forest Demon Deacons along with the Northwestern Wildcats.
Schwieger's big sophomore year was coming off a solid freshman campaign in which he averaged 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and nearly one block, but he raised his averages in virtually every category on the stat sheet in year two.
The Olathe, Kansas, native was a virtually unheard of prospect coming out of high school in the class of 2023, but two strong seasons for Valparaiso and Schwieger will have a chance to soon become a household name if he can take the next step once he picks a destination.
With Schieffelin set to depart, Schwieger could come in and instantly be an ideal replacement for the decorated Tigers star.
Brownell has plenty of time to sift through the portal if Schwieger chooses to play elsewhere with it being opened less than a week ago and remaining open for a few more weeks until April 22.