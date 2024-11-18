Clemson Tigers Fail in First Road Test of Season Against Boise State Broncos
After a solid start to the season for the Clemson Tigers, the team struggled in their first true test of the season against the Boise State Broncos.
Coming into the afternoon matchup with the Broncos, the Tigers were 3-0 and playing some good basketball at both ends of the court.
Despite losing a lot of production from the year prior, Clemson has already had some players step up into their new expanded roles. Unfortunately, against a good Boise State team in their first road test of the season, the Tigers came up short.
Winning the first road game of the season is never easy in college basketball, but how they play on the road will be something worth monitoring over the course of the season. Winning games away from home is a good indication of how good a team can be, especially come tournament time.
While this loss wasn’t a good one, it will provide the Tigers with some valuable experience before ACC games start.
Even though the defense usually travels on the road, the offense sometimes struggles to do that. Unfortunately, that was the case for Clemson on Sunday, as the offense had their worst performance of the young season.
In the loss, the Tigers shot under 40 percent from the field and just over 20 percent from three-point range. Clemson isn’t going to win too many games no matter where they are playing with those numbers, and it wasn’t the case against the Broncos.
While scoring was certainly a major issue, the performance of the bench was really disappointing. In the loss, the Tigers’ bench was only able to score eight points, and the unit hit just one shot from beyond the arc.
Even though it was a disappointing loss, there was a bright spot and that was the game by Chase Hunter. The senior guard proved on the road that he is going to be their go-to player, as he had an amazing game with a 30-point performance.
Even though the loss on the road will leave a sour taste in their mouths based on their struggles on the offensive end, this was a good game to evaluate the state of the team early in a true road game.
Next up for the Tigers will be a couple of days off before they are back home against the Radford Highlanders on Thursday with an opportunity to get back in the win column.