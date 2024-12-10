Clemson Tigers Forward Ian Schieffelin Named ACC Conference Player of the Week
As the Clemson Tigers basketball program sees their schedule getting a bit lighter before the start of the new year, they are really firing on all cylinders now.
Through 10 games, the Tigers have a (9-1) record with their lone loss coming in their first road game of the season against the Boise State Broncos.
After that, they were able to win a nice little mini-tournament in Florida by beating a couple of good teams from other conferences, the San Francisco Dons and the Penn State Nittnay Lions.
However, their statement victory came this past week against the Kentucky Wildcats. Beating the No.4 team in the country is a big deal, not only for now, but in the future. In addition to that massive win, Clemson also started off conference play in the ACC. Over the weekend, they were able to defeat the Miami Hurricanes comfortably on the road, as this team is really playing some good basketball.
While the Tigers were unranked for much of the season, the big week on the court resulted in them jumping to being 16th in the country now.
This was certainly well deserved, as the statement win against the Wildcats opened their eyes to the good basketball the Tigers have been playing.
In addition to getting into the AP Top-25 this week, senior forward Ian Schieffelin was also recognized for his good play, as he was named ACC Conference Player of the Week.
It was a really strong week for the senior forward, as in two games he averaged 13.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Overall, Schieffelin has been playing well this season. The forward is averaging 12.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
Schieffelin is leading the country in total rebounds and rebounds per game so far, as Clemson has one of the better front courts in the country, led by him once again this season. The senior has been a double-double machine, and is a main reason for the early success of the Tigers.
This is a light week coming for Clemson, as they will only be playing the Memphis Tigers on Saturday this week. Following that, they will be playing the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons to wrap up the calendar year. For Schieffelin, his performance will continue to be important for the success of the program as the calendar turns to January.