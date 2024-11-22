Clemson Tigers Junior Guard Receives Praise After Career-Night on Offense
The Clemson Tigers were able to bounce back after a tough loss on the road to the Boise State Broncos with a convincing win on Thursday night.
After losing their first game of the season on the road against the Broncos, the Tigers came into Thursday night's matchup looking to bounce back in a big way against the Radford Highlanders.
Clemson certainly achieved that, as they were able to win easily by a score of 79-51. Fairly early on in the game, it was clear that the Tigers were going to win this one, and they avoided any possible let down and never took their foot off the gas.
One player who shined for Clemson was junior guard, Dillon Hunter. The young guard was able to have his best game of the season, as he looked much healthier than he did after playing just nine minutes against Boise State.
After the game, head coach Brad Brownell spoke highly of his guard and what he brought to the team off the bench.
“Great for Dillon Hunter. He’s been working really hard and missed a game with a little bit of a foot injury and probably wasn’t fully back for Boise but good to see him play extremely well. I thought he was a real spark for us,” he said to Ashby Mixon of the Clemson Insider.
In the victory, Hunter came up big off the bench, as he scored a season-high 15 points on five-for-eight shooting from the field, and two-for-four from beyond the arc. The junior also went a perfect three-for-three from the free-throw line in an impressive offensive showing.
Considering the bench’s struggles against the Broncos in the loss, it was important to see Hunter healthy and leading the second unit. Having quality depth is important in the long college basketball season, and it is also important in the case of foul trouble.
Hunter is leading the bench in both points and minutes per game, as he has emerged as their sixth man in the early part of the season.
Since his freshman season, the guard has slowly but surely improved as a player, and he has found a nice role for himself off the bench for Clemson so far this season.
Next up for the Tigers will be a trip down to Florida for a game in the Sunshine Slam Tournament against the San Francisco Dons.