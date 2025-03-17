Clemson Tigers, McNeese State NCAA Tournament Opener Game Time, TV Set
It took about two hours after the Clemson Tigers learned their first-round NCAA Tournament opponent t0 learn when they would play the McNeese State Cowboys.
The Tigers, the No. 5 seed in the Midwest Region, will face the No. 12 Cowboys in Providence, R.I., on Thursday.
For Clemson fans that cannot get to the tournament, the game will start at 3:15 p.m. eastern and will be broadcast on TruTV.
The TV and game time were released by the NCAA and reported by The State’s Chapel Fowler. The full TV and time schedule for the four games on Thursday in Providence is not out yet. But the Tigers and the Cowboys are the second game in the first session in Providence.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell spoke to reporters after the bracket was revealed.
"Super excited to be involved in March Madness ... Really hard to get here, so proud of our team. It's certainly been a remarkable run and hope we can keep playing for a long time,” he said.
He also revealed the Tigers’ schedule for the next few days, as reported by multiple outlets.
He and the staff will begin film study on the Cowboys on Sunday night before a team meeting on Monday morning. After practices on Monday and Tuesday, the Tigers will travel to Providence on Wednesday.
The matchup is interesting on one level because McNeese State’s coach is Will Wade, who is rumored to be the first choice to take over the program at ACC rival NC State.
Earlier on Sunday, CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg picked the Tigers to emerge from the Midwest Region and reach the Final Four. He also picked the Tigers won a rematch with Duke before falling in the national championship game to Florida.
Chase Hunter, who averages 16.4 points and leads the Tigers in scoring, is in his final season of college basketball. He’s wrapping up his sixth year in the collegiate ranks.
Clemson enters the tournament healthy otherwise and with three other players that are averaging more than 10 points per game. Forward Ian Schieffelin was a significant piece of last year’s run and averages 12.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, the latter of which leads the team.
Center Viktor Lahkin, who transferred to the Tigers this season, averages 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Guard Jaeden Zackery logs more than 35 minutes per game and averages 11.3 points. He also leads the team with 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
The Tigers will have to go on a run without one of their key players. Dillon Hunter, who was averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken hand in the Tigers’ ACC quarterfinal victory. His number belie his importance to the Tigers, as he plays more than 20 minutes per game.