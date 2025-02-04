Clemson Tigers Seek Seventh Straight Win Against Georgia Tech in Trap Game
The Clemson Tigers were able to pick up their sixth win in a row on Saturday afternoon against the NC State Wolfpack, keeping an impressive run alive.
On Saturday, the Tigers were able to secure a nice victory on the road in a tough contest against the Wolfpack. Even though it wasn’t pretty, Clemson came away with a 10-point victory by a score of 68-58.
The win moved the Tigers to 18-4 overall and 10-1 in the ACC. With that type of record in a major conference, Clemson was figured to get into the AP Top 25 this week. However, they fell just short once again, despite being in the Top 25 of the coaches' poll.
All the Tigers have done in their conference is beat the teams that have been put in front of them. However, with the ACC top-heavy this year, many of the the wins that Clemson has racked up may not matter in terms of a national ranking.
On Tuesday, the Tigers will be back at home hosting another struggling opponent in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets will be coming into the matchup with a 10-12 record overall and a 4-7 record in the conference.
Georgia Tech can score a bit, averaging 74.0 points per game, but they will be vulnerable on the defensive end. However, a team that can score is always a threat and the Louisville Cardinals found that out on Saturday.
An impressive 23-point performance from Lance Terry helped lead the Yellow Jackets to arguably their best win of the season.
While the game on Saturday for Clemson was a bit of a slow-paced defensive battle, this game should be a bit more aesthetically pleasing to watch on offense.
The Tigers have shown the ability to play both brands of basketball this year. Even though the Yellow Jackets are coming off a big win, Clemson will still be a heavy favorite in this matchup.
However, the Tigers do have to be mindful of this being a classic trap game. The Duke Blue Devils will be coming to town on Saturday night in the biggest game of the regular season for Clemson.
Teams frequently get caught in college basketball peeking ahead to a big matchup coming up on the schedule and that is certainly the case in this one.
Tip-off will be a bit later than normal for the Tigers on Tuesday at 9 pm eastern. Coverage will be on the ACC Network.