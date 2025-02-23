Clemson Tigers Set School Record, Tie Another After Beating SMU Mustangs
The Clemson Tigers were able to continue their winning ways on Saturday with another victory against the SMU Mustangs.
There aren’t too many teams in college basketball that are playing as well as the Tigers are right now.
After the heartbreaking overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Clemson hasn’t lost a game since. Along the way, they have picked up some impressive wins against top opponents such as the Duke Blue Devils.
Even though the Mustangs weren’t ranked, this was a rare Quad 1 opportunity on the road for the Tigers.
So far this year, playing away from home hasn’t been much of an issue. It was a well-balanced attack for Clemson in the game, with four players scoring in double figures.
Jaeden Zackery was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 19 points on six-for-13 shooting from the field and five-for-eight shooting from beyond the arc.
With the win, Clemson set a new school record for most consecutive ACC road wins with six. Also, they have tied the school record for wins in the conference with 14.
As the winners of 10 of their last 11 games, the Tigers have found their groove this season. With just four games to go in the regular season, they will surely be breaking the school record for wins in the conference.
Clemson has been overlooked a bit this season nationally, but this is a team that has some impressive wins on the resume. Beating the Blue Devils and the Kentucky Wildcats are marquee victories this year, and the Tigers should be respected a bit more as a contender.
Currently, Clemson is ranked 16th in offensive efficiency in the country and 26th in defensive efficiency.
In terms of being a title contender, these are some key metrics that are very encouraging to see for the Tigers’ chances of once again making a run. A very high percentage of previous national champions fall within these numbers and proves Clemson can compete.
As the team likely moves up in the Top 25 this coming week, they very well could run the table the rest of the regular season.
While this would be an impressive feat and top off a great regular season, the program is surely thinking about a potential date with Duke in the ACC Tournament.
A rematch between the best two teams in the conference heading into March Madness would be must-see and the Tigers can certainly compete with the best of the best.