No. 13 Clemson Tigers Look to Hold Off Fighting Irish to Extend Streak
The Clemson Tigers (22-5, 14-2) are on a historic rise in the rankings, claiming the No. 13 spot after their victory against the SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-5). The latest AP men's college basketball rankings saw the Tigers move up eight spots, surpassing many of basketball's usual top-performers.
Clemson has a high chance of clinching a Top 4 double-bye spot in the ACC Championship Game pending triumph over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-15, 6-10). The current race in the ACC is between the Tigers and the unsuspecting No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (22-6, 15-2) and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1).
Although the Fighting Irish are sitting low in the conference standings, they could bring some heat to Littlejohn Coliseum after a breakout performance by forward Tae Davis. Notre Dame will be coming off a 76-72 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers (16-12, 7-10). A win where Davis put up 21 points to put his team ahead.
The Tigers will have home-court advantage and have gone 13-2 under their own roof. On-court skill aside, this alone could be enough to extinguish any momentum the Fighting Irish will carry in.
Clemson's Ian Schieffelin continues to be a powerhouse for the team, averaging 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. His counterpart Chase Hunter is on the rise, boosting his average to 17.0 points per game on the season. The Tigers could see another supportive performance by Hunter's brother, adding depth on the court from the Clemson bench.
There is something to be said by the Tigers' distribution of responsibility throughout the season. The starters and the bench have performed well with each other, providing a cohesive environment. Clemson's depth has been a welcoming addition that could carry them further into the postseason than last season.
Notre Dame's power comes from beyond the arc, namely from sophomore guard Braeden Shrewsberry. Shutting his game down early could benefit the Tigers in the long run. Another strength that the Tigers should be weary of is sophomore guard Markus Burton, an exceptional shooter that is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.
Head coach Brad Brownell has been able to keep a tight ship in Clemson, especially after last year's Elite Eight appearance. High performance on his end will keep him out of the hot seat and possibly lead to a bigger presence in the postseason.
Wednesday's matchup will begin at 7 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.