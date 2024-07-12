Three Clemson Players Selected to NBA Summer League Rosters
Three former Clemson Tigers basketball players will participate in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which starts this weekend.
Two of them will play for the same team, the Denver Nuggets.
Forward P.J. Hall — who went undrafted in June but signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets — and forward Hunter Tyson will both play for Denver.
Guard Joseph Girard III was signed by the Toronto Raptors.
This will be Hall and Girard’s first taste of pro basketball. Hall has some level of security going into the summer as his two-way contract should help pave the way for him to play in either the G League or the NBA this season. On a two-way deal he can go back and forth between the two.
Last year he averaged a career-high 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, but his 3-point shooting fell to 31.5 percent. He was named All-ACC First Team as Hall helped the Tigers reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 1980 season.
In 2022-23, his junior season, he put himself on the map nationally with a 15.3-point average, along with 5.7 rebounds. He also shot nearly 40 percent from the 3-point line, a pre-requisite these days for players Hall’s size in the NBA. He was an All-ACC Third-Team selection.
He passed up using his COVID waiver to enter the NBA draft.
Girard played five years of college basketball and is coming off a senior season in which he averaged 15.1 points and 2.9 assists per game. The former Mr. New York Basketball is hoping to catch on with an NBA team and earn an invite to a training camp later this year.
He played his first four at Syracuse and transferred to the Tigers before last season. With the Orange, he averaged in double figures in three of his four years and averaged 13.6 points for his career, which included 161 collegiate games.
Tyson was picked by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of last year’s draft, but was traded to Denver.
He played in 18 games for the Nuggets last season and averaged 1.1 points per game. He played in three playoff games before Denver lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. He also spent time with the G League’s Grand Rapids Gold.
With Clemson, he was an All-ACC performer in 2023 and averaged 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.