ACC-Leading Clemson Tigers Go for Sweep of Georgia Tech

No. 24 Clemson can get its ninth ACC victory with a win over Georgia Tech today at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (16-4, 8-1) sit atop the conference standings while the Yellow Jackets (8-11, 1-8) are hovering near the bottom.

Clemson is going for the regular season-series sweep after it won at Georgia Tech 79-66 on Dec. 21. The Tigers are coming off a 51-50 win over Virginia Tech while the Yellow Jackets lost by 17 at home to Syracuse last Saturday.

The game tips off at 9 p.m.

Game notes

— Clemson is a 10.5-point favorite over the Yellow Jackets.

— The game will be televised on the ACC Network and on the radio by the Clemson Athletic Network on 105.5 The Roar.

— This is the latest the Tigers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the final poll in 2018.

— Clemson forward Hunter Tyson continues to average a double-double with 15.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He's fifth in the nation and first in the ACC in double-doubles this season.

— Tyson also hit the game-winning 3-pointer with around 10 seconds left to beat Virginia Tech over the weekend.

— P.J. Hall led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points against the Hokies, his third consecutive game of 20+ points.

— Clemson is 76-67 all-time against the Yellow Jackets, including 49-17 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers have won the last two meetings in the series.

— Georgia Tech is led by Miles Kelly, who's averaging 13.8 points per game and shooting 87% from the free-throw line.

— The Yellow Jackets have lost their last five games.

