Bohannon’s Last Second Shot Lifts Clemson Past Yellow Jackets

CLEMSON, S.C. — For the first 35 minutes and 32 seconds Wednesday night, Naz Bohannon did not score a single point. That changed.

Clemson’s graduate transfer scored all nine of his points over the final 6:28, including the game winner with 14 seconds to play, lifting the Tigers to a 68-65 victory over Georgia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum.

With the game tied at 65-65, Clemson got the ball on the low block to Bohannon who went up strong for the layup, while also drawing a foul from Tech’s Michael Devoe. Bohannon made the subsequent free throw for the final three-point margin.

Kyle Sturdivant’s three-pointer with two seconds left was off the mark, as Clemson hung on for its third straight win.

Clemson (15-15, 7-12 ACC) was led by David Collins’ 19 points and seven rebounds. The transfer from South Florida was 8 of 10 from the floor. Bohannon, who transferred to Clemson from Youngstown State, finished the night with nine points and three rebounds.

Devoe led the Yellow Jackets (11-19, 4-15 ACC) with 15 points, while Sturdivant added 12 points.

Georgia Tech led by as much as 13 points in the second half and held an 11-point advantage, 55-44, with 9:35 to play. But a couple of Al-Amir Dawes’ 3-pointers and layups from Ian Schieffelin and Bohannon sparked a 12-0 run.

Dawes’ three from the left wing gave the Tigers their first lead of the second half, 56-55, with 5:12 to go.

Player of the Game: David Collins led the Tigers with 19 points and had seven rebounds. He was 8 of 10 from the field. He also made both of his free throws.

Stat of the game: Clemson made just 6 of 21 three-pointers (29 percent), but still made 53 percent of its shots overall. The Tigers made 28 of 53 shots from the field.

Injuries: P.J. Hall (foot) missed his third straight game. Hunter Tyson returned from a broken clavicle and saw his first action in nine games. He came in midway through the first half and played 18 minutes overall. He scored eight points and tallied two rebounds. He was 4 of 6 from the field.

Up Next: Clemson will host Virginia Tech Saturday at 2 p.m. to conclude the regular season.