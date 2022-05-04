Brevin Galloway 'Excited' About Helping Hometown Clemson Get Back to NCAA Tourney

An opportunity to finish up his collegiate career at home was something that Brevin Galloway just couldn't pass up.

The younger brother of former Clemson TE Braden Galloway will transfer to Clemson for his final year of eligibility after spending last season at Boston College, playing for former Brad Brownell assistant Earl Grant.

"I'm really excited for it man," Galloway told All Clemson. "I can't wait to get back home and do what I'm supposed to do."

Galloway's two finalists were Clemson and South Carolina, and having a chance to remain in the ACC, while finishing his career so close to his hometown in nearby Anderson, helped give the Tigers an edge over the rival Gamecocks.

"The biggest thing was, obviously 10 minutes from where I grew up, still in the ACC, so I played there this past year," Galloway said. "So I'm familiar with the conference, kind of know their team's style of play and stuff like that. So I feel like I'll be able to have an impact. I'm gonna be able to play in the ACC at the highest level, so it's an opportunity I really can't turn down."

Up until recently, Galloway thought his college career might be coming to an end. He didn't find out until April 1 that he would receive a sixth year of eligibility. Before playing with BC last season, the point guard played four years at College of Charleston, where he suffered two season-ending injuries.

After finding out so late that he was getting a sixth season, and BC already having a nationally ranked recruiting class locked up, Galloway decided it was best for all involved if he moved on, rather than create any roster management headaches for his former head coach, who he respects tremendously.

"The crazy thing is man, I've known coach Grant since I was 10 years old," Galloway said. "So for me to leave it had to be something I can't control. Because the relationship that I have with coach Grant, the relationship I have with the guys on the staff, and the team, I wouldn't leave just for the hell of it. Something had to happen."

Many Clemson fans will remember Galloway for beating the Tigers in heartbreaking fashion last season in Littlejohn. With just under 30 seconds left, and the Eagles down two, Galloway drilled a 3-point shot that ultimately won the game, handing Clemson one of its toughest losses of the season. It was a shot that completed a 23-point comeback for Boston College and a night Galloway will never forget.

"That was one for the books right there, coming back home," he said. "Because we were down 23. To be able to make history, it was one of the largest comebacks in ACC history in the last 15 years, I believe, so that was big time."

On top of the two season-ending injuries Galloway suffered in Charleston, he also had surgery on his meniscus late last year. While he's not quite 100% back just yet, he's very close.

"I was hurt this past year, so I really didn't practice all year," Galloway said. "I had the surgery in December so I felt like with everything that I went through this past year, I feel like being back home, that's where I'm going to be happy."

Despite being limited last season, Galloway still appeared in 25 games for the Eagles, averaging 8.3 points and 1.4 assists per game. He's also hit on 33% of his 3-point attempts over his career. Now that he's close to being fully healthy, he wants to be part of something special and the goal is to make that happen with the Tigers next season.

"I want to make the tournament, that's the biggest thing," Galloway said. "I feel like that's what me and Brownell have in common. We both want to win. And obviously, I want to represent Clemson and put on in front of my hometown to the highest level. So I really want to have a big year."

"I feel like I've been through a lot in terms of adversity and you know, everything is kind of shaping up to be beautiful right now. So I'm really excited for the year coming up and I feel like I'm gonna have a really, really big year. Like I said, I went through a lot, in the past year and a half, so I feel like it's gonna turn out to be beautiful for me."

