Clemson Basketball Wastes No Time in Finding New Coaches
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Though Brad Brownell said he was going to take his time finding a replacement for Antonio Reynolds Dean, he did not take too long.
In fact, it did not take the Clemson men's basketball coach too long to replace Kareem Richardson, either. Richardson was announced as NC State's new assistant coach on Thursday.
Three hours later, All Clemson confirmed a Jon Rothstein tweet that Brownell plans to hire Billy Donlon and Sean Dixon as his new assistant coaches.
Donlon comes to Clemson from Kansas City, where he was the head coach from 2019-'22. He was also the head coach at Wright State for six years from 2010-'16.
In between, he was an assistant coach at Michigan (2016-'17) and Northwestern (2017-'19).
This is not the first time Donlon has worked for Brownell. He was on Brownell's coaching staffs at UNC-Wilmington (2001-'06) and Wright State (2006-'10) previously.
He replaced Brownell as head coach at Wright State when Brownell decided to come to Clemson.
Donlon posted a 46-39 overall record as the head coach at Kansas City the last three years. Another report on Thursday from the Stadium's Jeff Goodman said Donlon and Kansas City mutually agreed to part ways.
Dixon is an up-and-coming young coach. He has coached at Presbyterian, his alma-mater, and had stints at UNC-Ashville and Middle Tennessee, where he has spent the last four seasons.
This past year, Dixon helped Middle Tennessee to a 26-11 record, while advancing to the championship game of the CBI Tournament.