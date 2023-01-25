Clemson blows out Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson got 17 points and seven rebounds from PJ Hall, while Brevin Galloway added 14 points in a 72-51 victory over Georgia Tech Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Hunter Tyson added 12 points and had eight rebounds.

True freshman Chauncey Wiggins also scored 12 points for No. 24 Clemson on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from three-point range.

The win was the Tigers’ ninth in ACC play to only one loss, the best start for the program in conference play all time.

The victory also marked Clemson’s 15th straight at Littlejohn, the longest streak for the program since it had a had a 15-game home win streak between March 1, 2017-Feburay 18, 2018. The longest home winning streak in Clemson history is a 29-game streak from January 7, 1989-December 15, 1991.

Clemson finished the night shooting 53 percent from the field, including 9-of-20 shooting from three-point range.

Defensively, the Tigers held Georgia Tech to 34 percent shooting overall. The Yellow Jackets were just 4-of-23 from three-point range.

Galloway scored 12 first-half points in staking the Tigers to a 37-28 halftime lead. Clemson shot 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, including 5-of-10 from behind the arc.

The Tigers (17-4, 9-1 ACC) led by as many as 13 points, 23-10, in the first half. That came on a Wiggins’ jumper with 10:23 to play in the half.

Tyson opened the game with a three-pointer and then Galloway followed with back-to-back threes of his own. Clemson led 12-0 before Tech scored its first points at the 16:44 mark of the half.

The Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC) cut the lead to three points, 25-22, with 6:08 to play in the first half, but it would get no closer.

Clemson led by as 21 points in the second half, 72-51, as they completed the season sweep of the Jackets.

Stat of the game: The win gave the 2022-’23 Tigers sole possession of the best 10-game start to conference play in program history. The previous record was an 8-2 start in league play by the 1951-’52 Tigers that played in the Southern Conference and the 1986-’87 Tigers led by ACC Player of the Year Horace Grant.

Injury update: Point Guard Chase Hunter missed his third straight game due to an ankle injury he suffered in the win over Duke on Jan. 14. Dillion Hunter, Chase’s younger brother, started in his place. Guard Alex Hemenway missed his ninth straight game due to a foot injury.

Player of the Game: Brevin Galloway set the tone with back-to-back three-pointers, including one that turned into a four-point lead. That gave Clemson a 10-0 lead at the time. Galloway finished his night with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting from behind the arc.

Key Moment: The Tigers opened the game with a 12-0 run on back-to-back-to-back three-pointers from Hunter Tyson and Brevin Galloway.

Up next: Clemson will play at Florida State Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be televised on ACCN.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/