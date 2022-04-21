Clemson Men's Basketball Suffers Another Blow

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The men's basketball program cannot catch a break these days.

Two days after transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn decommitted and a week after former assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean left to be Georgia's new associate head coach, word comes out of Raleigh, North Carolina that assistant coach Kareem Richardson is leaving Clemson for a similar position at NC State.

NC State men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Richardson's hire on Thursday. Richardson joined Brad Brownell's staff last season.

With Reynolds Dean and Richardson gone, Brownell currently has just one full-time assistant coach on its staff, longtime friend and mentor Dick Bender.

Last week, Brownell said he was in no hurry to find a replacement for Reynolds Dean. However, that might change now that he is having to replace Richardson, too.

Brownell also indicated he knew and was trying to help other coaches on his staff get jobs.

"You are trying to help coaches get jobs," he said. "Other guys on my staff, we got guys trying to get jobs, do different things. It is kinda exciting in some ways. It is a little stressful for me. But, you know, it's like an obligation to certain guys to continue to try and help them continue to advance.

"I think sometimes people forget these coaches have families, too. So, everything has to fit, right? Sometimes there are family dynamics involved in all these situations that play into account into what is going on. But I am in no rush. Obviously, my phone is blowing up since yesterday. I got more friends than ever."

Clemson also lost guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes to the transfer portal in recent weeks. Honor announced he is going to transfer to Missouri, while Dawes is visiting Georgia.