Skip to main content

Clemson Men's Basketball Suffers Another Blow

Assistant coach Kareem Richardson is headed to NC State

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The men's basketball program cannot catch a break these days.

Two days after transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn decommitted and a week after former assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean left to be Georgia's new associate head coach, word comes out of Raleigh, North Carolina that assistant coach Kareem Richardson is leaving Clemson for a similar position at NC State.

NC State men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced Richardson's hire on Thursday. Richardson joined Brad Brownell's staff last season.

With Reynolds Dean and Richardson gone, Brownell currently has just one full-time assistant coach on its staff, longtime friend and mentor Dick Bender.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

David Ojiegbe

Tiger Tracker: Priority Target Sets Commitment Date, More Recruiting News and Notes

All Clemson brings you the latest news and notes from the recruiting trail

5 hours ago
Brad Brownell

Clemson Adds Highly Touted PG Dillon Hunter to 2022 Recruiting Class

Clemson adds blue-chip talent, Dillon Hunter, brother of Chase Hunter, to 2022 recruiting class.

23 hours ago
Cade Klubnik

Projecting Clemson's Depth Chart Coming Out of Spring Drills

Clemson will not officially release a depth chart until later this summer. Until then, All Clemson has put together what we project the two-deep depth chart might look like heading into summer workouts.

Apr 20, 2022

Last week, Brownell said he was in no hurry to find a replacement for Reynolds Dean. However, that might change now that he is having to replace Richardson, too.

Brownell also indicated he knew and was trying to help other coaches on his staff get jobs.

"You are trying to help coaches get jobs," he said. "Other guys on my staff, we got guys trying to get jobs, do different things. It is kinda exciting in some ways. It is a little stressful for me. But, you know, it's like an obligation to certain guys to continue to try and help them continue to advance.

"I think sometimes people forget these coaches have families, too. So, everything has to fit, right? Sometimes there are family dynamics involved in all these situations that play into account into what is going on. But I am in no rush. Obviously, my phone is blowing up since yesterday. I got more friends than ever." 

Clemson also lost guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes to the transfer portal in recent weeks. Honor announced he is going to transfer to Missouri, while Dawes is visiting Georgia. 

More Clemson

David Ojiegbe
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: Priority Target Sets Commitment Date, More Recruiting News and Notes

By JP Priester5 hours ago
Brad Brownell
Recruiting

Clemson Adds Highly Touted PG Dillon Hunter to 2022 Recruiting Class

By JP Priester23 hours ago
Cade Klubnik
Football

Projecting Clemson's Depth Chart Coming Out of Spring Drills

By Will VandervortApr 20, 2022
Brad Brownell
Men's Basketball

Recent Clemson Basketball Commit Jaelin Llewellyn Reopening Recruitment

By JP PriesterApr 19, 2022
USATSI_17994782
Football

Tyler Grisham "failed" Last Season

By Zach LentzApr 19, 2022
USATSI_16482031_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

How Jacksonville Jaguars Will Help Trevor Lawrence in NFL Draft is Still Unknown

By Brad SenkiwApr 19, 2022
Toriano Pride
Football

Spring Review: Clemson Keeps Reloading at Corner

By JP PriesterApr 19, 2022
Will Putnam
Football

Spring Review: Clemson's Offensive Line Getting Better

By Will VandervortApr 19, 2022