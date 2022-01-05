Tigers can't get over the UVa hump

CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia’s Jayden Gardner dropped in a game-high 23 points as the Cavaliers avenged their Dec. 22 loss to Clemson with a 75-65 win Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson’s 15 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

The Tigers (9-5, 1-2 ACC) topped Virginia by 17 points, 67-50, at Virginia on Dec. 22.

The last time Clemson beat the Cavaliers (9-5, 3-1 ACC) in back-to-back games came in the second meeting of the 2010-’11 season and the first game of the 2011-’12 campaign. The Tigers have not swept Virginia in a regular season since the 2002-’03 season.

Key Play: The Cavaliers took control of the game when guard Kihei Clark dropped a three-pointer into the bottom of the net from the left wing, while falling down to extend their lead to eight points, 67-59, with 4:05 to play.

Player of the Game: Virginia forward Jayden Gardner led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 9-of-10 from the foul line.

Coach’s decision: It is hard to say if there was any one decision that cost the Tigers. However, Clemson’s inability to stop Virginia’s dominance in the paint was the difference. The Cavaliers outscored Clemson 34-22 in the paint and had a 10-4 edge in second-chance points.

Stat of the game: The loss snapped Clemson's 12-game home ACC win streak. The Cavaliers are the only team to beat the Tigers at home the last two seasons.

Injuries: There were no injuries.

Up Next: Clemson plays at NC State this Saturday. Tipoff from Raleigh, N.C., is scheduled for noon.