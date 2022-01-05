Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Tigers can't get over the UVa hump

    Tigers can't get over the UVa hump

    Clemson has not swept the Cavaliers since the 2002-'03 season

    Clemson has not swept the Cavaliers since the 2002-'03 season

    CLEMSON, S.C. — Virginia’s Jayden Gardner dropped in a game-high 23 points as the Cavaliers avenged their Dec. 22 loss to Clemson with a 75-65 win Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson’s 15 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

    The Tigers (9-5, 1-2 ACC) topped Virginia by 17 points, 67-50, at Virginia on Dec. 22.

    The last time Clemson beat the Cavaliers (9-5, 3-1 ACC) in back-to-back games came in the second meeting of the 2010-’11 season and the first game of the 2011-’12 campaign. The Tigers have not swept Virginia in a regular season since the 2002-’03 season.

    Key Play: The Cavaliers took control of the game when guard Kihei Clark dropped a three-pointer into the bottom of the net from the left wing, while falling down to extend their lead to eight points, 67-59, with 4:05 to play.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Hunter Tyson

    Tigers can't get over the UVa hump

    Virginia’s Jayden Gardner dropped in a game-high 25 points as the Cavaliers avenged their Dec. 22 loss to Clemson with a 75-65 win at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers were led by Hunter Tyson’s 15 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

    Brad Brownell

    After Extended Layoff, Clemson Set to Host Virginia On Hardwood

    Riding a four game winning streak, the Clemson Tigers are set to host ACC foe Virginia on Tuesday night inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

    Cade Klubnik

    Cade Klubnik Adds Another Piece of Hardware to Impressive Pedigree

    Cade Klubnik was named National Player of the Year on Tuesday by MaxPreps.

    Player of the Game: Virginia forward Jayden Gardner led all scorers with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 9-of-10 from the foul line.

    Coach’s decision: It is hard to say if there was any one decision that cost the Tigers. However, Clemson’s inability to stop Virginia’s dominance in the paint was the difference. The Cavaliers outscored Clemson 34-22 in the paint and had a 10-4 edge in second-chance points.

    Stat of the game: The loss snapped Clemson's 12-game home ACC win streak. The Cavaliers are the only team to beat the Tigers at home the last two seasons.

    Injuries: There were no injuries.

    Up Next: Clemson plays at NC State this Saturday. Tipoff from Raleigh, N.C., is scheduled for noon.

    More Clemson

    Hunter Tyson
    Men's Basketball

    Tigers can't get over the UVa hump

    43 minutes ago
    Brad Brownell
    Men's Basketball

    After Extended Layoff, Clemson Set to Host Virginia On Hardwood

    4 hours ago
    Cade Klubnik
    Football

    Cade Klubnik Adds Another Piece of Hardware to Impressive Pedigree

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16723574_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Todd Bates Officially Leaves Clemson, Named Oklahoma Assistant

    6 hours ago
    Brandon Streeter
    Football

    Streeter found a way to get it done

    6 hours ago
    IMG_3786
    Recruiting

    Fantastic Senior Season Helped Net Cole Turner Offer From Clemson

    11 hours ago
    Dabo Swinney
    Football

    Clemson, One of the Great Dynasties in College Football

    17 hours ago
    PJ Hall
    Men's Basketball

    PJ Hall's Decision to Sit and Learn From Aamir Simms Paying Off for Clemson

    Jan 3, 2022