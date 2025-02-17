Clemson Tigers Climb Rankings in Latest Men's College Basketball AP Poll
In Week 15's AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings, the Clemson Tigers (21-5, 13-2) have risen five spots, coming in at No. 18 overall.
The Tigers are currently on a three-game win streak that started when they beat the Duke Blue Devils (22-3, 14-1).
Last week, Clemson sat at No. 23 and jumped five spots after defeating the Florida State Seminoles (15-10, 6-8) on the road.
Looking ahead, the Tigers will take on the SMU Mustangs (19-6, 10-4) in their next ACC matchup on Feb. 22.
Clemson's usual leading scorer, Chase Hunter, was only able to score four points against the Seminoles, marking his second-fewest scoring game of the season. But someone who stepped up was his own brother, Dillon Hunter, who recorded a 17-point game that same night.
Hunter's breakout performance was the best of his career and played a major role in Clemson's rise in the ranks. Ian Schieffelin was also able to contribute on Saturday night, putting up 14 points and 12 rebounds in the process.
The team will need all hands on deck for the last leg of the season entering March, and will be looking to move up in any way possible.
In the ACC rankings, the Blue Devils still sit above the Tigers at No. 1 despite Clemson's close victory. Duke has seemed to settle in the AP rankings at No. 3 and could fall further down the rankings if they lose any of their six regular-season games remaining.
Clemson seems to be on lock to make the NCAA Tournament now after being strangely viewed as a bubble team early in the campaign.
When it comes to taking home the ACC title, this is still a close race. They one game back of Duke in the standings.
The Blue Devils will face off against Virginia (13-12, 6-8) on Feb. 17 for what should be another mark in their win column.
The Tigers will need perfection in all ACC games going forward to overcome Duke in conference rankings.