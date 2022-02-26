Tigers do not allow BC to come back this time

CLEMSON, S.C. — This time Clemson did not allow Boston College to come back after taking a big lead.

The Tigers got a career-high 23 points from Chase Hunter and a double-double from David Collins as they beat the Eagles 70-60 Saturday at the Conte Forum in Chesnutt Hill, Massachusetts. Al-Amir Dawes also added 16 points and had four rebounds to help Clemson get its second straight win.

Boston College (11-17, 6-12 ACC) rallied from 23 points down at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson to stun the Tigers on Jan. 15, 70-68. But there was no such come back after Clemson went up 14 points with 7:32 to go on Saturday.

For a second straight game, the Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC) were without their leading scorer in forward PJ Hall, but once again they found a way to get a hard-fought road victory. They had dropped their last six road games in the ACC prior to Saturday.

After leading 28-25 at the break, Clemson’s 3-2 zone caused the Eagles a lot of issues in the second half. BC missed 12 straight shots, while going nearly nine minutes without a field goal. Following a Makai Ashton-Langford layup with 15:54 to play, the Eagles did not make another basket until the 7:08 mark when Ashton-Langford laid up another shot to end the drought.

In the process, the Tigers outscored Boston College, 17-2, to build a 51-37 lead with 7:32 to play. During the run, Hunter scored eight straight points in allowing Clemson to take control of the game.

Following a Brevin Galloway three-pointer to pull BC within seven points, 54-47, with 4:48 to play, Hunter capitalized on an open three-pointer with the shot clock running down. Naz Bohannon got his own offensive rebound and found Hunter open on the left wing. The Hunter three upped the Tigers’ lead back to 10 points with 4:18 to go.

Down the stretch, Collins and Hunter both made free throws, along with Dawes to seal the victory. Collins finished the afternoon with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He was 8-for-10 from the foul line.

BC shot just 36 percent from the floor and finished the day 6-for-29 from 3-point range (21 percent). The Eagles shot just at 50 percent from the field back in January in Clemson.

The Tigers shot 40 percent from the floor overall and were 6 of 20 from behind the arc.

Key Play: Down six points with a little more than a minute to play, Demarr Langford missed a layup that could have pulled the Eagles within four points. Instead, Chase Hunter chased down the rebound and then followed with two made free throws to extend the lead back to eight points, 61-53, with 1:03 to play.

Player of the Game: After scoring a then career-high 21 points in a win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night, Chase Hunter followed that performance with another career day against the Eagles. He finished the day with 23 points on 7 of 9 shooting. He also was 8 of 10 from the foul line and had seven rebounds. Hunter is now 17-for-21 from the floor in the last two games.

Stat of the game: Getting his second career start in the absence of PJ Hall, Ben Middlebrooks grabbed a career-high nine rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. The freshman also scored a career-best eight points for the Tigers in the paint. Clemson had 10 offensive rebounds and had 15 second-chance points.

Injuries: P.J. Hall (foot) and Hunter Tyson (broken clavicle) did not play. David Collins (thumb and thigh) played 28 minutes and scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds.

Up Next: Clemson will host Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum.