Hall Goes Down with Injury

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson forward P.J. Hall went down with an injury a little more than a minute into Saturday's game at Louisville's KFC Yum Center.

He will not return.

The Tigers leading scorer injured his left foot with 18:53 to play in the first half. It is the same injured foot he has been playing on all season.

Hall came down and twisted the foot when going up to catch an entry pass around the Louisville basket. He tried to get up and walk it off, but eventually he limped off the court and walked to the end of bench where his left foot was iced.

Hall stayed on the bench for the majority of the half before leaving the floor for the locker room. When the Tigers returned to the floor following their halftime break, Hall came back with a boot on his left foot and is officially listed out of the game.

With the Tigers desperately needing a win, this was a big blow to a Clemson team that has lost its previous five games.

Clemson is already playing with out senior Hunter Tyson, who has missed the last five games due to a broken clavicle. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and possibly the postseason.

Hall came into the Louisville game leading the Tigers at 16 points per game. He also averages six rebounds. He netted a career-high 28 points at Florida State this past Tuesday.

He has posted three double-doubles and six 20-point games this year. He grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds against Drake (Dec. 11) and has three double-digit rebounding games.

In conference play, Hall is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He is shooting 48.3 percent from the field. He is on pace to become the highest scoring post player at Clemson since Trevor Booker during the 2009-10 season (15.2 ppg).