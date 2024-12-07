Clemson Tigers Start ACC Conference Play with Win Against Miami Hurricanes
The Clemson Tigers were able to start off conference play in the ACC with a big win on the road against the Miami Hurricanes.
While the football team might be getting most of the attention, the Tigers basketball program is playing at a really high level right now. Earlier in the week, Clemson was able to defeat the Kentucky Wildcats in a close game.
The win over a Top-5 team in the country is certainly a statement for the program and one that will help them long-term.
As the calendar gets closer to January, conference play is starting to get underway. This matchup against the Hurricanes was their first conference game of the season, and it was an impressive showing.
Playing the first road game against a conference opponent in never easy, and the Tigers didn’t start out on fire in this game by any means. In the first half, the score was just 25-24, as both teams looked a bit sluggish in the early afternoon start.
However, Clemson got it going from the field in the second half and was able to put up 40 points in an impressive 20 minutes of basketball. Overall, the Tigers finished with 65 points in a comfortable 10-point win on the road.
The trend of winning the battle at the three-point line continued for Clemson, as they were able to secure the victory in that aspect of the game. In the win, the Tigers shot 33.3 percent from the field, while Miami shot a dreadful 16 percent from beyond the arc.
Double-double machine Ian Schieffelin recorded another strong game, as he totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds.
In the scoring department, it was Chase Hunter who led the way with 18 points on 7-for-18 shooting from the field.
The grind it out type of win was good to see from Clemson, as winning road conference games early in the season is an impressive sign of what this team could be in March. While the Hurricanes have got off to a slow start this season, it is still a quality win for the Tigers.
Clemson now moves to (9-1) on the season with a (1-0) record in the conference. Next up will be another quality opponent in the Memphis Tigers, who are currently ranked 16th in the country. However, the Tigers of Clemson will have a nice week off, as they won’t play until next Saturday.