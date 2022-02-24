Clemson Tigers stun Wake to end long losing streak

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson ended its longest losing streak in nine years without its two leading scorers.

With P.J. Hall nursing his injured foot and Hunter Tyson a broken clavicle, the Tigers stunned Wake Forest with a 80-69 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.

In the process, Clemson (13-15, 5-12 ACC) snapped a six-game losing streak, the program’s longest since it lost seven-straight to conclude the 2012-’13 season.

Clemson was led by Chase Hunter’s game-high 21 points. It was a career-high for the redshirt sophomore, who was 10-for-12 from the field.

Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 19 points, sealed the victory with a nifty drive and layup with 1:03 to play in the game and then went 6-for-6 from the foul line.

The Tigers got some breathing room midway through the second half when they used an 8-0 run for a 56-47 lead. Ian Schieffelin’s layup with 8:51 to play capped the run. Dawes hit back-to-back 3-pointers prior to Schieffelin’s basket.

Prior to the run, Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7 ACC) rallied from a 13-point deficit to cut the lead to one point twice in the second half. The Tigers led 28-15 with 6:29 to play in the first half before the Demon Deacons started to crawl back in the game.

Clemson led 36-33 at the break.

The Tigers were clinging to a one-point lead, 48-47, before Dawes sparked their 8-0 run for some breathing room. Clemson led by as many as 12 points, 63-51, in the second half. The 12-point lead came with 6:31 to play.

But Wake, again, crawled back into the game as it scored eight straight points to trim the lead to four points, 63-59, with 3:56 to play. The Deacons, who never led in the game, got no closer than three points the rest of the way.

The Demon Deacons were led by Damari Monsanto’s 17 points.

Key Play: With Clemson holding a 70-67 lead, Dawes split defenders through the lane for a layup that gave the Tigers a much needed five-point lead. He finished the night with four rebounds and two assists to go with his career-high 21 points.

Player of the Game: Chase Hunter kept the Tigers in front all night. After Wake cut the lead to four points, 66-62, he scored the next seven points for Clemson to extend the lead back to seven points.

Stat of the game: Despite not having Hall or Tyson, the Tigers outscored Wake 34-26 in the paint.

Injuries: P.J. Hall (foot), Hunter Tyson (broken clavicle)

Up Next: Tigers travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Saturday to take on Boston College. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.