Clemson's Hall questionable for Wake Forest game

CLEMSON, S.C. -- It appears Clemson post player PJ Hall did not do anymore damage to his injured left foot after coming down awkwardly in Saturday's loss at Louisville.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell told the media during Monday's ACC Coaches Teleconference that the X-rays on Hall's injured foot came back negative. However, Hall is still undergoing more medical testing.

Brownell reported the status for the 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward is uncertain for Wednesday's home game against Wake Forest.

Hall has been dealing with an injured left foot all season.

The Tigers’ leading scorer came down on his left foot awkwardly a minute and seven seconds into the Louisville game and did not return. Unfortunately for Clemson, it cost them a sixth straight loss.

Brownell was asked if the team has talked about shutting Hall down. The Tigers have just four games remaining in the regular season.

The Clemson coach did admit they have addressed the subject, but Hall wants to play and the doctor's have said he is okay to play. The main thing doctors want is for Hall not to play every day, which is why Clemson has held him out of practices.

Brownell said if things are going well, Hall has practiced 30 minutes the day before a game and nothing more. There have been some games where has not participated in practice at all.

The Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) are already without wing player Hunter Tyson, who broke the clavicle in his left shoulder during their win over Florida State on Feb. 2. Clemson has not won a game since.

If Hall cannot go against Wake Forest, Clemson will have to look at the matchups to see who they will play in Hall’s place. They could go with Ian Schieffelin and Naz Bohannon or Ben Middlebrooks and Bohannon or Schieffelin and Middlebrooks.

“It may just depend on who we are playing and where we are at a little bit,” Brownell said after the Louisville game. “Obviously, it is hard for us because that is two frontcourt players, right? Hunter and PJ, so now we are getting limited in there. Obviously, we played David (Collins) at the four spot some today, just to rest our guys.

“We got into some foul trouble there with Ian and Ben, so I am thinking we go game-to-game, but we just have to wait and see with the matchups.”

Brownell said Tyson started to do a few things this past week in hopes of getting the senior back before the season is complete.

“I don’t know really a lot about when it is. Is there a possibility he could get there for the last week of the regular season or the ACC Tournament? I know he is doing everything possible,” the Clemson coach said. “He is living in the training room. He is doing stuff with Brad every single day. He started doing somethings on the court a little bit this week.”

Brownell continued by saying they might be a little optimistic on getting Tyson back in the next two weeks or before the ACC Tournament.

“If there is a guy that could probably get to that point, it will probably be him,” Brownell said.

Clemson hosts Wake Forest Wednesday night at seven o’clock at Littlejohn Coliseum.