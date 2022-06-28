Clemson's P.J. Hall Still Not 100 Percent
CLEMSON, S.C.-- Clemson big-man P.J. Hall is still not completely healthy.
CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday morning that the Tigers' star player has still not been fully cleated for all basketball related activities, per head coach Brad Brownell.
Hall told reporters after he had surgery in the spring that his recovery was going to be a long process. The Greenville News reported earlier this month that the rising junior was out of his walking boot and is expected to travel with the Tigers when they head to France in August.
The Spartanburg, native is doing some workouts and has been on the court.
Hall played all of last season with a fracture in his foot, and still averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.