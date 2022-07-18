Clemson's PJ Hall suffers another injury

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson post player PJ Hall cannot catch a break.

After dealing with a nagging foot injury all of last season, the Tigers' star player has again suffered another setback.

All Clemson has confirmed that Hall injured his knee recently and could be out for several months. All Clemson is being told the rising junior injured his patella and could miss at least four months of practice time.

Prior to his latest injury, Hall had been seen on social media in recent weeks working out with his teammates. Though he had not been 100 percent cleared to participate in all basketball drills, he was slowly coming back. He even called the Packer & Durham Show on the ACC Network a few weeks back and said his rehab was going well.

Hall played most of last season with a fractured foot that was not discovered until after the season. He underwent postseason surgery in the spring and was expected to make a full recovery before preseason practice begins in October.

Despite missing three games due to the foot injury, Hall still led the Tigers in scoring at 15.5 points per game. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds.

Hall finished the season with 38 blocked shots, which ranked ninth in the ACC. He ranked 11th in the league in scoring in 2021-'22.