Galloway Thrilled to be Living His Dream as a Clemson Tiger

CLEMSON, S.C. — Brevin Galloway was not going to lie. It was a little weird when he first walked into the Clemson basketball facility at Littlejohn Coliseum and saw Alex Hemenway.

The same Alex Hemenway he had to guard when his old team, Boston College, visited Clemson last January.

“I walk into the facility every day and see him. I was preparing for him last year, and now he is on my team,” said the shooting guard, who went to high school right down the road in Seneca, S.C. “I get to pass him the ball and he gets to knock down some shots, so now I love it.”

Galloway loves being back at home playing for his favorite childhood team. Last year, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard played at Boston College, transferring with his former College of Charleston head coach, Earl Grant.

Grant, who was still an assistant coach on Brad Brownell’s Clemson staff at the time, started recruiting Galloway when he was in middle school. Galloway’s goal was to one day play for the Tigers.

“Since then, I knew I always wanted to be a Tiger,” he said.

But when Grant became the head coach at the College of Charleston in 2014, Galloway eventually followed him to Charleston after he graduated from Seneca in 2016.

“I trusted him in our relationship, so I just followed him there and it led me back to Clemson,” Galloway said. “It is crazy how it worked out, but I am happy to be here.”

Before landing at Clemson in the off-season, Galloway broke the Tigers’ hearts. He drained a three-pointer from the left wing with 27.5 seconds to play in BC’s stunning come-from-behind victory on January 15, 2022.

Galloway, whose brother Braden played tight end for the Clemson Football team, scored 18 points in helping the Eagles rally from a 23-point deficit.

“It was crazy,” Galloway said. “It has been a humbling experience to see it go full circle with me being from the area and finally being able to be a Clemson Tiger.”

Galloway brings four years of experience to Clemson as a star player at the College of Charleston and then last year’s stint at BC.

“He brings experience and versatility in terms of being able to add some shooting,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. “He is a strong guy. He is different than Alex. He is bigger and strong than Alex. They both can shoot, but his enthusiasm to be at Clemson is great.”

Brownell says Galloway has a lot to offer as a player because he will be coming back healthier than he has been in some time. Last year, he missed a month of the season for the Eagles due to a knee injury in December and was not really healthy during his stay in the Northeast.

“We still have not seen Brevin at his highest because he has been battling his knee and getting all the way back. He is just about there,” Brownell said.

What Brownell likes the most about his new guard is his easy-going personality and how well he has meshed with this Clemson teammates.

“You guys have seen him. He is very lighthearted and very fun… He is a good player, and where I think he is going to be really valuable is in the heat of battle, like when we are on the road in ACC environments,” Brownell said. “He has been there. He has done it.

“You got a proven guy who has made shots in big games. So, he will help us a lot that way.”

