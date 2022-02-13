Notre Dame Coach: ‘The Clemson Fans are Awesome’

CLEMSON, S.C. — Following Saturday’s 76-61 win over Clemson, Notre Dame head coach Mike Bray seemed a little surprised to see so many Clemson fans at Littlejohn Coliseum.

After seeing the Tigers lose a heartbreaker to North Carolina this past Tuesday, and then get beat up by No. 7 Duke on Thursday, Bray was impressed by the 7,524 fans who made their way to Clemson on Saturday night.

“You know what’s awesome. The Clemson fans are awesome,” Bray said. “They had a tough Tuesday and Thursday. That was a tough place to play. I tip my cap. They were out there supporting their team and their team is down some bodies.”

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell thanked Tiger fans for continuing to show their support to the players and coaches this year, especially with how tough things have been lately.

The Tigers (12-13, 4-10 ACC) have lost four straight games and eight of their last 10 overall. They were again without senior Hunter Tyson (broken clavicle), plus forward David Collins did not play after he was suspended by the ACC for one game due to his Flagrant 2 foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore.

“Yeah, it was a great crowd. So proud of our fans and our students,” Brownell said. “They’ve been incredible this year. Unbelievably supportive. You know, I hope people see that we’re trying, that we’re fighting. And our kids are, you know, are giving it all we got right now.”

Down two starters, Clemson just ran out of gas in the late stages of the game. After battling back from an early 17-point deficit, the Tigers find themselves down just seven points, 57-50, following a P.J. Hall free throw to complete a 3-point play with 8:25 to go.

“We’re not playing great all the time. You know, we’re little, we're a little over maintenance at times,” Brownell said. “You know, we got to do some things in recruiting to make sure that doesn't happen.

“You know, last year's team was deep. We had eleven guys that were a little bit bigger. They were certainly more experienced, and we could absorb a few things. This year’s team is not quite there. We’ve got more young players playing. I guess, more inexperienced players playing, and so it’s new for them. And so, we’re, you know, we’re getting our lip bloodied.”

And that is why Brownell feels what the Tigers have gone through lately will make the team better, not only this year, but next year too.

“That makes you better, though, I mean, you need that,” he said. “You need that, but for our fan base to stick with us, it’s appreciated by our players, and it’s appreciated by our coaches, and I can’t thank (the fans) enough for sticking with us and hanging in there. And I hope they see kids that are really competing and trying, because I do think my guys are doing that.”

Clemson will finally get an extra day to rest before heading to Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday and playing Florida State. The Tigers beat the Seminoles on Feb. 2 at Littlejohn. It was their last win.

Tip is set for 7 p.m.