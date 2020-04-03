P.J. Hall knew after his first visit to Clemson where he wanted to play college basketball.

The senior from Dorman High School and the state of South Carolina's top prep prospect felt something special that made him want to join head coach Brad Brownell this fall.

"After my official visit in the fall, I fell in love with Clemson," Hall said in an exclusive interview with AllClemson.com. "I was still open to new ideas from other colleges, but Clemson was just so far ahead. The only word I was left with was 'home.' It just felt like home.”

Hall, who signed his letter of intent to play for Clemson last November, is ready to move into his new home at Littlejohn Coliseum and bring a winning culture with a style of play that's made him a top-10 prospect nationally among forwards.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Hall has the physical tools to be a solid big man in today's college basketball, and the four-star prospect is the third-highest ranked Clemson recruit of all time, according to 247 Sports.

“I think the strongest points in my game are my ability to stretch the defense and guard multiple positions on the other end, along with rebounding on both ends." Hall said. "I come from a winning culture and that’s really all I’ve known forever, winning, I hope to bring that energy to Littlejohn and let it be felt by everyone who walks in the arena to see us play next year.”

Hall has always been a basketball fan growing up. He recognizes how special the opportunity it is to play at the collegiate level, especially in the ACC.

"I definitely can’t wait to get in gyms that are rocking like Duke, UNC, etc.," Hall said. "I can’t wait to play any of the ACC teams though. It’s going to be awesome."

Hall, known for his rebounding and versatility, modeled his game after his two favorite NBA players growing up.

"Growing up I loved Chris Bosh’s game and I still love Kevin Durant," Hall said. "Both just different because of size and skill. Obviously Kevin’s skill is just on a different level but I loved Chris Bosh because he was one of the first big men stretching it out to the 3-point line."

Hall could play a vital role in 2020-21 for the Tigers, especially if Aamir Simms decides to stay in the NBA draft. Hall will be working with the coaches and team to be able to put his name in the Clemson history books, and his stellar play and personality could make him a fan favorite.

COVID-19 has affected Hall and the Cavaliers tremendously this spring. Dorman was hoping to make a run in the GEICO High School Nationals in New York City, but the championship tournament scheduled for April 2-4 was canceled due to the pandemic.

That hasn't stopped Hall from working on his game.

"I’ve been doing a lot of body weight workouts for physical training," Hall said. "Also, skill training, a lot of ball-handling and game-type shots in my driveway. I've been working on perfecting things as well, like my hook shot and finishing around the basket."