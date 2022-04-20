Recent Clemson Basketball Commit Jaelin Llewellyn Reopening Recruitment

One week after committing to Clemson, transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn is backing off that verbal pledge and reopening his recruitment.

"Just want to say thanks and show appreciation to the guys I have met on the team, as well as the coaches and staff at Clemson, as they were great hosts during my visit," Llewellyn posted to Twitter.

"I am still considering Clemson as my home for next year, but due to recent changes, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment in order to reconsider the best options."

Llewellyn told All Clemson after his commitment that his comfort level with the players and coaches was a huge factor in his decision to commit to the Tigers.

"One of the main things honestly was just feeling comfortable on the visit with the guys on the team," Llewelyn told All Clemson. "They showed me a good time and I feel like I could be comfortable with them in the locker room and all that. I think that plays a huge role in how well you play on the court. So I'm just really excited to get started."

The 6-foot-2 guard from Canada led Princeton in scoring the past two seasons and was selected to the All-Ivy League first team a season ago after averaging 15.7 PPG and finishing the eighth in the conference in 3-point shooting (38.6%).

Outgoing Clemson assistant Antonio Reynolds Dean was the one to initiate contact between Clemson and Llewellyn. He played with Llewellyn's father at Rhode Island. At the time, Llewellyn said Dean's leaving for Georgia would not alter his plans. However, since Llewellyn's commitment, head coach Brad Brownell has seen another member of his coaching staff, Kareem Richardson, also leave to join Kevin Keatts's staff at NC State.

Llewellyn would have been a big get for Brownell and the Tigers. He finished his career at Princeton ranked T-13th in career made 3-pointers (136), 15th in threes made in a season (64, 2021-22) and T-27th in career points (1,064).

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!