This time Clemson finished the game

CLEMSON, S.C. — This time Clemson finished the job.

The last time the Tigers were at Littlejohn Coliseum, they blew a 23-point lead in a devastating two-point loss to Boston College.

But in Saturday’s 75-48 victory over Pittsburgh, the Tigers (11-8, 3-5 ACC) did not let up after taking an 11-point lead into the locker room at halftime. If anything, they played even better in the second half.

"The message was, 'Let's win the next half.' Let's not just win the game, let's just win the next half. If we win the next half, we are going to be fine," Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said.

Led by P.J. Hall’s 16 points and strong performance from guards Al-Amir Dawes and Chase Hunter, Clemson outscored Pitt 37-21 in the second half to snap a three-game losing streak in what was a much needed win for the Tigers.

Clemson led 38-27 at halftime before routing the Panthers in the second half.

"We did not get off to a great start the first couple of minutes, but we hung in there and battled back before the first (media) timeout. But then from there, I thought we got a little bit better," Brownell said.

Dawes finished with a game-high 19 points, while dishing out three assists and grabbing four rebounds.

"Coach just told me to keep shooting," said Dawes, who was 6-of-9 from the field and 5-for-8 from behind the arc. "He told me to focus and lock in, and know when not to shoot."

Pitt (7-12, 2-6 ACC) was led by John Hugley’s 15 points and eight rebounds.

Key Play: With Clemson holding a 46-36 lead, Al-Amir Dawes drained a three-pointer from the right wing with 15:31 to play to extend their lead to 13 points. From that point, the Tigers dominated play, as they led by as many 27 points on their way to snapping a three-game losing streak

Player of the Game: P.J. Hall led the Tigers with 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting. He also was 6-of-8 from the foul line.

Coach’s decision: Clemson head coach Brad Brownell made a good decision by starting guard Chase Hunter for the first time this season. Hunter, who is 6-foot-3, 204 pounds, responded by scoring 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. He also had five rebounds, three assists and, more importantly, zero turnovers.

Hunter found out on Thursday that he was going to start the game.

"I just wanted to come in with a good mindset, and it turned out good," Hunter said.

Stat of the game: Clemson won its first ACC game at Littlejohn Coliseum this year. The Tigers were 0-2 in home conference games coming in after winning 12 straight ACC game at Littlejohn in 2020-’21.

Injuries: P.J. Hall has been suffering from an ankle injury, while Tyson Hunter has been dealing with two injured ankles the last few weeks. Brownell said after the game that Hall practiced just 30 minutes on Friday and has not practiced much all week.

Up Next: Clemson will play at No. 6 Duke on Tuesday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.