Trio of Clemson Men's Basketball Stars Earn All-Conference Honors
The Clemson Tigers men's basketball program capped off their best regular season in team history this past Saturday, finishing with 26-5 record which includes an 18-2 mark in conference play.
They also went from being unranked at the beginning of the campaign and picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference in most projections, to currently being ranked in the top-10 of the final regular season AP Poll and the three seed in the ACC Tournament.
Much of this team's success is derived from the core group of upper classmen that have gelled together in ways only players who have been together for several years are capable of doing.
Arguably the two most important players in this regard for Clemson are a pair of seniors in Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin, who were both recently named to the All-ACC First and Second Teams, respectively.
Hunter was the Tigers' primary offensive engine for most of the season, averaging a team leading 16.0 points per game on 47.2% shooting from the field, 41.2% from deep and 87.6% at the free throw line.
The senior guard also averaged just under three assists and rebounds per contest, which culminated in him being named an All-ACC First Team selection.
Schieffelin was Clemson's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting a highly-efficient 50% from the field. The 6-foot-8 forward was also the team's leading rebounder, averaging 9.3 boards per contest to help him earn his All-ACC Second Team selection.
The Tigers also had a player selected to the all-ACC defensive team in senior guard Jaeden Zackery.
Zackery was the team leader in steals, averaging just over two a game. He also put in 11.3 points per game, making him a well-rounded part of Clemson's success.
It's no secret that teams need to have a group of experienced leaders to lean on if they're going to make a deep NCAA Tournament run, and that's exactly what Clemson has in this trio.
After reaching the Elite Eight last season, the Tigers will be relying on this core to take them even further this time around.