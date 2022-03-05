Skip to main content

Tyson’s jumper lifts Clemson over Hokies on Senior Day

Senior's basket with 32 seconds left allows Tigers to win 4th straight game

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson made Senior Day at Clemson a little extra special for himself, Naz Bohannon, David Collins and Parker Fox, when he hit a jump shot from the foul line with 32 seconds to play.

The shot was clutch, as it helped the Tigers knock off Virginia Tech, 63-59, Saturday. The win marked Clemson’s fourth straight to conclude the regular season.

Clemson (16-15, 8-12 ACC) was clinging to a 60-59 lead when Tyson took a pass from Nick Honor at the top of the key. With the Hokies trying to trap honor, Tyson was left wide open as he dribbled to the foul line and pulled up for the eventual game clinching shot. Chase Hunter later added a foul shot with eight seconds to play to secure the victory.

Tyson finished the game with just five points and had four rebounds. He was just 2-for-7 from the field, but his second shot turned out to be a big one, as it helped the Tigers get a win on Senior Day.

Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9 ACC) were led by Nahiem Alleyne’s game-high 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. The Hokies were just 9 of 30 from 3-point range. They had won nine of their previous 10 games coming in.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

DJ Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms

Healthy, Slimmed Down Uiagalelei's Confidence at All-Time High

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei said he's down to 240 pounds and that he's hoping to still lose a little more weight.

28 seconds ago
USATSI_17811185

Swinney "Super Excited" About Wide Receivers

But Clemson’s turnstile at wide receiver and the ensuing opportunity for young players has resulted in the Tigers returning receivers who account for 138 combined career games and five different players who have recorded at least one career start.

4 minutes ago
Hunter Tyson

Tyson’s jumper lifts Clemson over Hokies on Senior Day

Hunter Tyson made Senior Day at Clemson extra special for himself, Naz Bohannon, David Collins and Parker Fox when he hit a jump shot from the foul line with 32 seconds to play.

37 minutes ago

PJ Hall led the Tigers with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting. The sophomore missed the last three games due to a foot injury. He played 13 minutes, but he did not start the game. He also played in foul trouble the whole afternoon and finished the day with four fouls.

Al-Amir Dawes and Collins also scored 10 points.

Key Play: Clemson was clinging to a 60-59 lead when Tyson took a pass from Nick Honor at the top of the key. With the Hokies trying to trap honor, Tyson was left wide open as dribbled to the foul line and pulled up for the eventual game-winner. Chase Hunter later added a foul shot with eight seconds to play to secure the victory.

Player of the Game: Alex Hemenway scored 11 points. He was 4-for-4 from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range.

Stat of the game: Clemson’s bench outscored Virginia Tech 41-13.

Injuries: PJ Hall return for the first time in three games.

Up Next: Clemson will play in the ACC Tournament beginning Tuesday from Brooklyn, New York.

More Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms
Football

Healthy, Slimmed Down Uiagalelei's Confidence at All-Time High

By JP Priester29 seconds ago
USATSI_17811185
Football

Swinney "Super Excited" About Wide Receivers

By Zach Lentz4 minutes ago
Hunter Tyson
Men's Basketball

Tyson’s jumper lifts Clemson over Hokies on Senior Day

By Will Vandervort37 minutes ago
Xavier Thomas 1
Football

Clemson’s Xavier Thomas Thought He was Average Last Year

By Will Vandervort2 hours ago
Sheridan Jones
Football

After Losing His Confidence, Clemson CB Sheridan Jones Has Once Again Found His 'Swag'

By JP Priester5 hours ago
Jordan McFadden
Football

McFadden’s Goal is to Help Clemson Get Back on Top

By Will Vandervort7 hours ago
Mack Anglin
Baseball

Late runs lift Clemson over Gamecocks

By CU Athletic Communications18 hours ago
Xavier Thomas
Football

Defensive Observations from Day 2 of Spring Practice

By Will Vandervort23 hours ago