Tyson’s jumper lifts Clemson over Hokies on Senior Day

CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson made Senior Day at Clemson a little extra special for himself, Naz Bohannon, David Collins and Parker Fox, when he hit a jump shot from the foul line with 32 seconds to play.

The shot was clutch, as it helped the Tigers knock off Virginia Tech, 63-59, Saturday. The win marked Clemson’s fourth straight to conclude the regular season.

Clemson (16-15, 8-12 ACC) was clinging to a 60-59 lead when Tyson took a pass from Nick Honor at the top of the key. With the Hokies trying to trap honor, Tyson was left wide open as he dribbled to the foul line and pulled up for the eventual game clinching shot. Chase Hunter later added a foul shot with eight seconds to play to secure the victory.

Tyson finished the game with just five points and had four rebounds. He was just 2-for-7 from the field, but his second shot turned out to be a big one, as it helped the Tigers get a win on Senior Day.

Virginia Tech (19-12, 11-9 ACC) were led by Nahiem Alleyne’s game-high 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting. The Hokies were just 9 of 30 from 3-point range. They had won nine of their previous 10 games coming in.

PJ Hall led the Tigers with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting. The sophomore missed the last three games due to a foot injury. He played 13 minutes, but he did not start the game. He also played in foul trouble the whole afternoon and finished the day with four fouls.

Al-Amir Dawes and Collins also scored 10 points.

Key Play: Clemson was clinging to a 60-59 lead when Tyson took a pass from Nick Honor at the top of the key. With the Hokies trying to trap honor, Tyson was left wide open as dribbled to the foul line and pulled up for the eventual game-winner. Chase Hunter later added a foul shot with eight seconds to play to secure the victory.

Player of the Game: Alex Hemenway scored 11 points. He was 4-for-4 from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range.

Stat of the game: Clemson’s bench outscored Virginia Tech 41-13.

Injuries: PJ Hall return for the first time in three games.

Up Next: Clemson will play in the ACC Tournament beginning Tuesday from Brooklyn, New York.