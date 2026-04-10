Clemson Alum Jacob Bridgeman Makes Masters Cut After Strong Debut

When the world turns to Augusta, Georgia, to watch the Masters in April, there’s a former Clemson Tiger who will be entering the weekend making the cut.

Jacob Bridgeman finished his first 36 holes with a 1-over score, currently tied for 32nd in the historic tournament. After four seasons with the Tigers in 2018-22, the Inman, South Carolina, native finished his first two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club with some memorable shots, doing well enough to make the Saturday and Sunday slate.

Bridgeman birdied three of his last six holes in the first round to leave the grounds with a 1-under score. That included an impressive 57-foot chip on the 18th hole to break into the top 10 after his first ever round on the course.

On Friday, the three-time All-American finished with a 2-over round, enough to be within the top cohort of the group.

Bridgeman is the 14th golfer to play in the Masters tournament in program history. That includes recent player Lucas Glover, who has the most appearances in the tournament (11) while taking part of last year’s tournament in Augusta.

In just his third appearance in a major tournament since getting his PGA TOUR card, Bridgeman has already picked up a lot of recognition since making his professional debut in 2022. The 26-year-old is currently second in the FedEx Cup standings, picking up a win at The Genesis Invitational back in February for his first win on the tour.

That winning formula comes from back with the Tigers over his four-year career. In his final career in 2021-22, he won the ACC Championship and the ACC Golfer of the Year, eventually getting him to the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the professional level.

He won the ACC Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year twice, only being one of two golfers in the conference’s history to do so.

Going into this weekend, he won’t be in one of the final groups to go out and finish in the Augusta sunset, but he still has a chance to make noise in his first career start at the prestigious tournament. Perhaps it will be the first of man if he continues on the trajectory that he is on.

While his Saturday tee time is still to be determined, there are plenty of ways to watch Bridgeman wherever he is on the course. The Masters tournament will be broadcast on CBS on both Saturday and Sunday. Coverage can also be found on ESPN, Prime Video, the Golf Channel, and Masters.com.