Jack Nicklaus Among Guest Hosts on Amazon Prime Video’s Inaugural Masters Coverage

Amazon Prime Video’s 2026 Masters coverage will be joined by perhaps the greatest of all time.

On the 40th anniversary of his sixth and arguably most renowned title in Augusta, Jack Nicklaus will be a guest host on the broadcast.

Prime Video will begin coverage of the first and second rounds of the Masters with two additional hours of live tournament play on Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10. Terry Gannon, of NBC and Golf Channel, will anchor the 1–3 p.m. ET telecast window, which will feature on-course analysis complemented by CBS Sports’s on-air team. This will lead into ESPN’s first- and second-round coverage from 3–7:30 p.m.

However, nobody will occupy the lead analyst seat next to Gannon. Instead, it will be a rotating cast of guests, highlighted by Nicklaus. Additional analysts have not been announced yet.

Nicklaus, 86, annually joins the broadcast booth for guest appearances during his Memorial Tournament on both Golf Channel and CBS, along with the Cognizant Classic on NBC.

Prime Video will also have a dedicated Amen Corner feed with 2006 U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy, Golf Channel’s Smylie Kaufman and John Wood of NBC Sports, along with host Justin Kutcher and instructor Michael Breed.

Plus, Prime Video will have featured group coverage and dedicated feeds for the 15th and 16th holes.

This will be the first year Prime Video broadcasts the Masters. In recent years, it has made headway into live sports, holding the rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, along with NBA, WNBA and NWSL games. Prime Video made its foray into golf with the Skins Game reboot on Black Friday in 2025.

Now, they’ll be under the microscope with the year’s first major. And by getting Nicklaus to join, they are aiming high.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated