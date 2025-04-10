Clemson Alumni Tees Off in Masters Tournament, Extending Successful Career
Lucas Glover, a Clemson Tiger legend, is making his 11th Masters start as the traditional tournament tees off on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Since 1934, the Masters Tournament has invited the best golfers from around the world to compete for the chance to don the Green Jacket. The Augusta National Golf Club is blooming with its signature azaleas, pine trees and flowering dogwoods as the best of the best gather for the 2025 tournament.
Glover has had an impressive season leading up to the Masters, finishing T-3 in the Players Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. Since turning professional in 2001, Glover has had six career wins, earning a total of $40,313,266.
His collegiate career began in his birthplace of South Carolina and kicked off a longstanding career that continues today.
With the Tigers, Glover became a three-time All-American athlete between 1997-2001. With Glover leading the pack, Clemson was able to grab a handful of accolades, starting with two ACC Championships in 1998 and 2000. During Glover's stint as a Tiger, the program also secured an NCAA Regional Championship in 2000 and four consecutive top 10 finishes in the NCAA Tournament.
Glover also represented the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup and Walker Cup before he entered the professional league. The 3x All-American Clemson golfer has been a headline for the program for many decades now.
It is safe to say that Glover made his mark as a worthy professional in both the PGA tour world and the Tigers' successful golf program. He continues to break into the professional scene today with no indication of slowing down.
During the Masters, Glover will be playing partners with Sergio Garcia and Daniel Berger over the first two rounds. Along with the other professional golfers, Glover will be competing against his 2024 Masters Tournament finish. His T-20 finish from 2007 and 2024 have been the best of his Masters' career.
Glover is coming into Augusta ranked No. 15 in the latest FedEx rankings and No. 30 in the Official World Rankings. During his career, he has hit many strides, seeing championships from 2009-11 and 2022-23.
Despite an 11-year drought, Glover has proven his talent on the green many times. He will be looking to build off of two championship wins he secured in 2023 from the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Glover will finish up Round 1 of the Masters later in the day on Thursday after an afternoon tee time of 12:22 p.m. EST.