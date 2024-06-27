Clemson Soccer Star Named Alternate for U.S. Women’s Olympic Team
Hal Hershfelt, who helped elevate the Clemson Tigers women’s soccer program, was selected as an alternate for the U.S. Women’s Olympic Soccer Team on Wednesday.
Hershfelt is one of four alternates for the 18-player roster that will compete in the Paris games starting in late July.
The 22-year-old midfielder joined the U.S. National Team earlier this month, the first time she’s been part of the national team. The U.S. called her up to participate in friendly matches leading up to the Olympics.
“It feels insane. I’m so grateful,” Hershfelt said to wtop.com about the call-up last month. “I’ve never gotten in a youth call-up or anything. So it was definitely cool to be able to break in with the senior group, for sure. I’m just really thankful and I’m really excited to play around those players that are on that list.”
The call-up did not guarantee her a selection as an alternate. Shortly after that she was part of the U.S.’s friendly matches with South Korea.
Earlier this year the Hattiesburg, Miss., product became the highest-selected player in Clemson’s 2024 NWSL Draft class, as the Washington Spirit took her No. 5 overall. The Spirit had to trade into that selection and signed Hershfelt to a three-year contract.
In 10 games with the Spirit she has two goals.
Clemson had four players selected, including Makenna Morris, who also ended up with Washington.
She spent five seasons with Clemson as a defensive midfielder and helped them reach the College Cup for the first time in 2023, where the Tigers lost in the semifinals but she was named to the all-tournament team.
She was an All-ACC selection three different times, including a first-team pick in 2023.
Before the Olympics, the team will play two matches — one in New Jersey against Mexico on July 9 and a send-off match on July 16 in Washington D.C. against Costa Rica.
2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team
Roster By Position (Caps/Goals)
GOALKEEPERS (2): Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 19), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 104)
DEFENDERS (6): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 58/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 49/1), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 32/0), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit; 49/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 9/2), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 91/2)
MIDFIELDERS (5): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 11/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 17/1), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 148/35), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 100/24), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 19/8)
FORWARDS (5): Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 147/25), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 38/7), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 14/7), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 48/19), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 92/34)
Alternates: Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, midfielder Hal Hershfelt, midfielder Croix Bethune and forward Lynn Williams.