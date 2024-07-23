Clemson Soccer To Begin Defending National Title Next Month
The Clemson Tigers men’s soccer team will begin their schedule with a series of exhibition games that are designed to prepare them for their season opener with Penn State on Aug. 22.
The Tigers will use to the schedule to prepare them for a defense of their national title, claimed last year and was the fourth in school history and the second under head coach Mike Noonan, who recently signed a contract extension through 2023.
Noonan is one of three Clemson coaches to win two national titles in school history, joining football coach Dabo Swinney and former men’s soccer coach Dr. I.M. Ibrahim.
The Tigers will play three exhibition games leading up to the opener, two of which will be at home. The first, however, will be played in Charlotte against the 49ers on Aug. 10.
Clemson then returns home for two more games, hosting Mobile on Aug. 13 and Georgia State on Aug. 17.
The Tigers get two non-conference games before their ACC opener. The first is the regular-season opener and home opener with Penn State on Aug. 22. Next it’s a trip to Columbia to face South Carolina in the Palmetto Series on Aug. 30.
ACC play starts at home with a matchup against new ACC member Stanford on Sept. 6.
The game is a rematch of last year’s NCAA quarterfinal matchup, which Clemson won, 2-0. Stanford was, at one point last season, the No. 1 team in the country in both the United Soccer coaches and Top Drawer soccer rankings.
Clemson will also play Wake Forest, North Carolina and Syracuse at home in ACC action, while the Tigers will travel to Boston College, Notre Dame, Louisville and Virginia Tech on the road, including a trip to meet the Hokies in the regular-season finale on Nov. 1.
2024-25 Clemson Men’s Soccer Schedule
(home games in bold; all times local; *-ACC games)
Aug. 10: at Charlotte, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 13: vs. Mobile, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 17: vs. Georgia State, 7 p.m. (exhibition)
Aug. 22: vs. Penn State, 7 p.m.
Aug. 30: at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: vs. Stanford*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Loyola (MD), 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Boston College*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Wake Forest*, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Notre Dame*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. North Carolina*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Louisville*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Queens, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Upstate, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: vs. Syracuse*, 8 p.m.
Oct. 29: vs. Wofford, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: at Virginia Tech*, 6 p.m.