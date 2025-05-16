Clemson Tigers Softball Program Prepares for Regionals With New Found Confidence
Throughout the season, the Clemson Tigers softball program has shown what is possible when you combine resilience with passion.
Starting off their campaign, the Tigers were not looking promising. However, they managed to turn things around which ultimately led to their colossal ACC Tournament Championship victory against the Florida State Seminoles.
Tigers Enter NCAA Regionals With Confidence
Considering the vast improvements the players made as the season progressed, entering the regional is incredibly special for the Tigers.
The rough start presented two choices — accept the challenge or give up. In true Tiger form, giving up was not an option.
"Lately, we've been using the saying, 'Why not us," said pitcher Reese Basinger, per Sam Walters of The Clemson Insider. "At the beginning of the year, we had a bad start. We weren't ranked, and nobody expected us to win the ACC, and we were just like, "Why not us?"
This phrase has been spreading like wildfire around the Tiger community after their monumental victory and is a testament to the level of determination the players carry with them.
"I think the big story for this year is how we were going to respond after losing the pioneers of the program, the core players that built the success that we have in this program," said head coach John Rittman, as reported by Grayson Mann of TigerNet. "And there was a lot of uncertainty. A lot of freshmen coming in, so the seniors were going to have to step up and lead..."
Undoubtedly, the seniors did what they needed to do in order to guide their teammates. But the young talent on the team should not be overlooked — they are bringing an immense amount of promise to the program.
While carrying the "Why Not Us?" mindset into postseason, the Tigers certainly have the potential and confidence to stun and reach their goal of bringing home the victory.