Four Clemson Tigers Softball Stars Claim Spots on All-ACC Tournament Team
The Clemson Tigers softball team just wrapped up one of their most memorable games in program history.
Clemson defeated the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles in a 2-1 victory on Saturday as the Tigers secured their first ACC Tournament Championship. Coming out on top over the Seminoles was a major feat on its own, let alone clinching the tournament championship for a program first.
After having such a successful night, all eyes are on the Tigers as the NCAA Tournament approaches. Clemson now possesses the ACC's automatic berth in the tournament.
Four Clemson Stars Earn Spot on All-ACC Tournament Team
Celebrations aren't over quite yet for the Tigers. In fact, they are just beginning.
In addition to their victory, it was announced that four of their star players landed a spot on the All-ACC Tournament Team, including freshman Taylor Pipkins who was also named the Tournament MVP, and three seniors Aby Vieira, Maddie Moore and Brooke McCubbin.
Each athlete played a valuable role throughout the tournament, but Pipkins in particular served as a standout. As she's just a freshman, watching her experience such success so early on is promising for the Tigers.
Per Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider, she recently played one of her strongest games in her collegiate career on Friday after nailing a grand-slam which bumped the Tigers ahead of Virginia, ultimately helping lead the Tigers to the next round.
With an incredible win under their belt and now sending off four players to the All-ACC Tournament Team, the Tigers are undoubtedly in high spirits as they get a break before the NCAA Tournament.
This could be the start of something truly remarkable for the softball program now that they have a taste of true victory and what it is takes to succeed in the championships.