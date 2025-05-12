All Clemson

Four Clemson Tigers Softball Stars Claim Spots on All-ACC Tournament Team

The Clemson Tigers softball program continues to experience success after their massive victory.

Maria Aldrich

The Clemson softball team celebrates winning a NCAA softball game against Tennessee in extra innings at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 22, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson Tigers softball team just wrapped up one of their most memorable games in program history.

Clemson defeated the No. 3 Florida State Seminoles in a 2-1 victory on Saturday as the Tigers secured their first ACC Tournament Championship. Coming out on top over the Seminoles was a major feat on its own, let alone clinching the tournament championship for a program first.

After having such a successful night, all eyes are on the Tigers as the NCAA Tournament approaches. Clemson now possesses the ACC's automatic berth in the tournament.

Four Clemson Stars Earn Spot on All-ACC Tournament Team

Celebrations aren't over quite yet for the Tigers. In fact, they are just beginning.

In addition to their victory, it was announced that four of their star players landed a spot on the All-ACC Tournament Team, including freshman Taylor Pipkins who was also named the Tournament MVP, and three seniors Aby Vieira, Maddie Moore and Brooke McCubbin.

Each athlete played a valuable role throughout the tournament, but Pipkins in particular served as a standout. As she's just a freshman, watching her experience such success so early on is promising for the Tigers.

Per Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider, she recently played one of her strongest games in her collegiate career on Friday after nailing a grand-slam which bumped the Tigers ahead of Virginia, ultimately helping lead the Tigers to the next round.

With an incredible win under their belt and now sending off four players to the All-ACC Tournament Team, the Tigers are undoubtedly in high spirits as they get a break before the NCAA Tournament.

This could be the start of something truly remarkable for the softball program now that they have a taste of true victory and what it is takes to succeed in the championships.

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

