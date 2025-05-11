Clemson Tigers Softball Makes History with ACC Championship Victory
The Clemson Tigers softball team just nailed their most monumental performance of the season.
In an intimidating matchup against the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC Softball tournament championship game, the Tigers were able to pull off quite the feat — one that would leave a permanent mark on the program.
Tigers Take Home the Victory
After making it to the ACC Championship game yet again, the Tigers were fortunate to have a different — and more positive — outcome this time around.
Marking their first ACC title, the Tigers were able to proudly stamp their names into history books. The Tigers also claimed the conference's automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Going into the game, the players knew that they'd be in for a challenge. But that didn't stop them from giving it their all and battling it out on the field. Their tenacity paid off as they came out on top over the Seminoles with a final score of 2-1.
This not only landed their first ACC Championship title in program history, but they were also able to secure the win against the Seminoles who are ranked No. 3, per NCAA.com. For reference, the Tigers are currently ranked at No. 13.
"The win was also the first for Clemson over FSU and it marked the first time the Seminoles had lost in 2025 when they held a lead through six innings," as reported by Ehsan Kassim of USA Today. "They had been 30-0 this season entering the game."
Up until the seventh inning, things were looking uncertain for the Tigers, but they soon managed to take the lead rather quickly.
"In the top of the seventh, Marian Collins worked a walk and got on base to lead off the inning. With one out, Kylee Johnson unloaded on a 2-2 pitch to center field to score Collins and give the Tigers a 2-1 lead," per the official Clemson Tigers softball website.
All around, this outcome provided a celebratory moment for the Tigers community. They bagged a first for the program — the hope is that they will be able to carry this momentum into the future.